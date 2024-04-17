Advertisement

[email protected]

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC - Newsfile Corp. - 17 April 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Stanley to the advisory board of the Company.Gary Stanley has more than 40 years experience with the U.S. Department of Commerce ("DOC") in Washington, DC. Mr Stanley has served under every U.S. President from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden. During his tenure, Mr. Stanley worked with both public and private sector stakeholders to strengthen American supply chains and to enhance U.S. global competitiveness in critical minerals, metals, chemicals, and other materials industries.Mr. Stanley was lead author of the 2019 US Federal Critical Minerals Strategy which became the foundation for the U.S. Government's critical mineral supply chain prerogatives. This initiative also led to the creation of the 2019 USA-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group which has contributed to the advancement of many critical minerals projects involving American and Canadian companies."Mr. Stanley shares our vision of deep commitment to a North American battery supply chain and has many years of experience in multilateral cooperation in crucial minerals and battery supply chains," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "Gary brings a wealth of knowledge and insights and an extensive global network of government, industry, and trade expertise to our team.""It is a privilege to share in First Phosphate's commitment to the development of a critical piece of the North American lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery supply chain," said Mr. Stanley. "Together, Canada and the United States can achieve success in the globally-competitive battery and long-term energy storage sectors. This can be accomplished through respect for environmental standards and with benefit to rural and indigenous communities."The Company has granted Mr. Stanley 250,000 incentive stock options with each option exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price or $0.40 per share until April 16, 2027. The options vest in 4 tranches (25% on each of September 30, 2024; March 31, 2025, September 20, 2025 and March 31, 2026). The Options are subject to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as approved by disinterested shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 25, 2023. All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFO & CAOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected]

Media Relations: [email protected]

Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate -30-

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.

Advertisement