Artist for inaugural episode: Fujii Kaze

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - NHK WORLD-JAPAN is set to produce and air tiny desk concerts featuring Japanese musicians. " tiny desk concerts JAPAN " will be an adaptation of the series originated by the American public broadcaster, NPR. Artists perform in an intimate setting with acoustics that match the atmosphere. Audiences around the world have embraced the format, which now attracts superstars such as Taylor Swift and BTS as well as up-and-coming entertainers.With a platform license from NPR, NHK WORLD-JAPAN will introduce viewers to Japanese artists. The inaugural broadcast will feature Fujii Kaze, a performer who has been earning accolades domestically and abroad. People who haven't heard him will get their first chance. Those who do know him will hear his music in a new way.Watch and listen, as Fujii brings his songs to a tiny space at the NHK Broadcast Center in Shibuya, Tokyo. It'll be huge.Broadcast times (UTC):Friday, March 29, 14:30, 20:30Saturday, March 30, 3:10, 10:10Wednesday, April 3, 19:00*Available through the app as well:Hashtag: #fujiikaze #kazefujii #tinydesk #tinydeskconcert #tinydeskconcertsjapan #nhkworldjapan #japan #jpop #japanesetv #japanesemusic #entertainment

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the international service of Japan's public media organization NHK. It provides the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio and online to a global audience. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world.



