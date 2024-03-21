Sign-up launch ceremony (from left): Runner Chao Jui-chuan, Taipei 101 President Lillian Chu, Minister Without Portfolio Chang Jing-sen, Taipei 101 Chairman Chang Hsueh-shun, Investment Media Chairman Hsieh Chin-ho, CTCB SVP Lin Hui-chun

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 March 2024 – A ceremony to mark the start of sign-up for the 2024 TAIPEI 101 Run Up Towerrunning World Championships was held on March 14, 2024. This event officially announced the holding of this international vertical marathon race yet again this year; online registration began at 12 noon on March 15, and the race will be held on May 4.Ranking among the world's most difficult vertical marathons, the TAIPEI 101 Run Up is famous worldwide for its formidable 91 floors, 2,046 steps, and a vertical distance of 390m. The theme of this year's race is "We are the Champions," and runners are encouraged to challenge themselves and seek to excel. The race will be an extremely tough challenge to all, but everyone who completes it will be a champion.The TAIPEI 101 Run Up will partner with title sponsor CTBC for the sixth time this year, and CTBC will be providing awards to competitors in the Self-Challenge Section. In addition, holders of CTBC credit cards and debit cards will receive a 10% discount on the entry fee when signing up, and CTBC will contribute 5% of registration fees to social welfare causes via the CTBC Charity Foundation. Last year's partner Nan Ya Plastics Corp. will also be on board this year, and will make this year's race a green event by providing environmentally friendly recycled functional jerseys to runners.There will be a maximum of 5,000 participants at this year's race, and they will be divided into TWA Elite, General Elite, Self-Challenge, and Team categories. Among these categories, TWA Elite participants must first complete running from the 1floor to the 91floor before proceeding to the second round of running from the 1floor to the 59floor. This will greatly increase the race's difficulty, and top runners from all around the world are cordially invited to sign up. Participating athletes will enjoy a 20% discount on tickets to the observatory at the top of the TAIPEI 101 building, and a discount code will be provided upon registering (limited to one-time use and to be used before June 30, 2024). The discount code may be used to purchase tickets via the TAIPEI 101's website (limited to one-time purchase before June 30, 2024 and use for a maximum of 4 foreign and domestic full tickets). We look forward to runners challenging themselves, and also bringing their families and friends up to the TAIPEI 101 observatory to enjoy the wonderful view.Hashtag: #TaipeiWorldFinancialCenter

