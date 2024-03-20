Patrick Lammers, former Chief Operating Officer – Commercial (COO-C) at E.ON, joins Skyborn Renewables as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 1 June, 2024

Thomas Karst to retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 31 May, 2024, and will continue in an advisory capacity to support an effective transition for Skyborn

BREMEN, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 20 March 2024 - Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is pleased to announce that Patrick Lammers has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 June 2024, replacing Thomas Karst. Thomas will continue in an advisory capacity, serving as a counselor to both the Advisory Board and Patrick to enable an effective transition for Skyborn."I am delighted that Patrick is joining to lead Skyborn as it continues to establish itself as one of the world's leading offshore wind platforms. We believe that offshore wind, one of the fastest growing renewable energy segments, will be critical to the world's net zero carbon targets and energy transition goals," said Søren Skou, Chair of the Advisory Board of Skyborn Renewables. "We thank Thomas for his leadership in navigating the challenges faced by Skyborn and its offshore wind developer peers over the past year, in building Skyborn into a stronger, more resilient company and for his support in ensuring a seamless transition. We wish him continued success and happiness in his future endeavors."Patrick Lammers brings strong commercial, customer, and digital experience to Skyborn, as it continues to establish itself as a leader for offshore wind's role in the energy transition. Patrick most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer – Commercial (COO-C) at E.ON, where he was responsible for the energy supply to more than 48 million customers in 12 European markets. He played a crucial role in leading E.ON through the energy crisis created by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and surging sourcing prices in 2022/23. Patrick's responsibilities were to infuse the company with a spirit of entrepreneurship, continuous improvement, and performance management while fully embracing the massive opportunities of the energy transition for E.ON.In addition to his fifteen years in the energy sector, Patrick also has several years of in-depth experience in industries and markets outside the classic energy industry. From 2007 to 2009, he was CEO of the British group Dyson plc, and Managing Director of Dureal, a start-up company for the sales, marketing, and production of AdBlue, which he developed into a pan-European company from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, he worked for Royal Dutch Shell for approximately 15 years, holding international functions in Downstream."I believe in the role that offshore wind will play in the energy transition and I look forward to working together with all the dedicated employees at Skyborn to become one of the world's leading offshore wind platforms," said Patrick.Thomas Karst joined Skyborn Renewables at its inception in September 2022 and quickly implemented plans to support the successful completion of several key initiatives. Karst has served as CEO since March 2023. "I am very thankful to the entire team at Skyborn who have worked with me to successfully navigate the challenges faced by our industry over the past year and to build Skyborn into a stand-alone, independent company with capabilities across the entire offshore wind value chain," said Thomas. "I am also thankful to GIP and our other investors who have supported me in leading this team. I look forward to transitioning the leadership of Skyborn to Patrick, who I am confident will continue the growth and development of Skyborn into one of the world's leading offshore wind platforms."More information at www.skybornrenewables.com This press release and press photo are available at Newsroom (skybornrenewables.com) Hashtag: #skyborn

About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn Renewables is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler for achieving net-zero targets, ensuring energy security, and developing a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor headquartered in New York, USA. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com



