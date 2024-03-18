HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale

- EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities
- This year's finale features 80% of semi-finalists coming from 16 overseas markets
- All semi-finalists will have access to unrivalled benefits and opportunities provided by HKSTP's innovation ecosystem
|MobilityTech
|
|Company Name (in alphabetical order)
|Headquarter
|1
|ABAKA AI
|Mainland China
|2
|ACCURE Battery Intelligence
|United States
|3
|AUTOCRYPT
|South Korea
|4
|Certivity
|Germany
|5
|Coordle
|United States
|6
|EVA
|Germany
|7
|FlyX Technologies Inc.
|United States
|8
|ivilion
|Germany
|9
|KONVERY DATA TECH CO.LTD
|Mainland China
|10
|Libpet Tech Limited
|Hong Kong
|11
|Meep
|Spain
|12
|MotoNerv Limited
|Hong Kong
|13
|Mushroom Material
|Singapore
|14
|Novac
|Italy
|15
|Ohoskin
|Italy
|16
|OpalAI Inc
|United States
|17
|PIX Moving
|Mainland China
|18
|SCRAMBLUX GMBH
|Germany
|19
|Shanghai Qiongche Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
|Mainland China
|20
|Smart Audio Technologies
|United Kingdom
|21
|Soter AI
|United States
|22
|tozero GmbH
|Germany
|23
|Vidi Labs Limited
|Hong Kong
|24
|Waveye Inc
|Germany
|25
|wheel.me
|Norway
|26
|XYZ Robotics
|Mainland China
|PropTech
|
|Company Name (in alphabetical order)
|Headquarter
|1
|Agora World
|United States
|2
|Ailytics Limited
|Hong Kong
|3
|Albacastor Technology Limited
|Hong Kong
|4
|Allye Energy
|United Kingdom
|5
|AZURE PRINTED HOMES
|United States
|6
|Blue Wall Technology
|Mainland China
|7
|Carnot Innovations Limited
|Hong Kong
|8
|Civils.ai
|Singapore
|9
|Collov Inc
|United States
|10
|Green Independence
|Italy
|11
|GreenCoat Pty Ltd
|Australia
|12
|Hyele Limited
|Hong Kong
|13
|inHovate Solutions
|UAE
|14
|Kodifly Limited
|Hong Kong
|15
|LifeSparrow Solutions Limited
|Hong Kong
|16
|Pando Electric
|United States
|17
|ProGreen Innovations
|Kenya
|18
|Syzl
|Canada
|19
|TANGObuilder
|United States
|20
|Ultrack Technology Sdn. Bhd.
|Malaysia
|21
|WaveScan Technologies Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|22
|XKool Technology
|Mainland China
|23
|Yueshi Robot
|Mainland China
|24
|Zhuling Technology
|Mainland China
|FinTech
|
|Company Name (in alphabetical order)
|Headquarter
|1
|Aurionpro Payment Solutions Ltd
|Hong Kong
|2
|Bizbaz Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|3
|Boopos
|United States
|4
|Boost Capital
|Singapore
|5
|Connect Earth
|United Kingdom
|6
|D-Engraver Limited
|Hong Kong
|7
|e-States
|United States
|8
|exaBITS
|United States
|9
|imBee
|Hong Kong
|10
|iVE.ONE Limited
|Hong Kong
|11
|Kaiku
|United Kingdom
|12
|KORZO INC.
|United States
|13
|KYP
|United Kingdom
|14
|Meson
|Singapore
|15
|MoneyMatch Sdn Bhd
|Malaysia
|16
|Physis Investment
|United States
|17
|Helios Life Enterprises
|United States
|18
|RealKey
|United States
|19
|Rey
|Indonesia
|20
|Shenzhen Magic Engine Artificial Intelligence (ME) Co., Ltd.
|Mainland China
|21
|Smile API
|Singapore
|22
|TFS
|Hong Kong
|23
|Transparently.AI
|Singapore
|24
|UNCLE2 FINTECH LIMITED
|Hong Kong
