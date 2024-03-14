Kaplan City Campus at Odeon 331 equipped with state-of-the-art technology and innovative features

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 -On 22 February, Kaplan Singapore [1] (Kaplan) launched its new Kaplan City Campus at Odeon 331 [2]. The Campus has been designed to create a collaborative and interactive learning and teaching environment for students, with state-of-the-art technology, innovative features and a modern look.The new Campus was officially opened by the CEO of Kaplan International, Mr David Jones as well as President of Kaplan Singapore, Dr Susie Khoo. The event was witnessed by Kaplan senior management, Kaplan's Industry Advisory Board members and guests."All our campuses are designed to optimise students' academic success, including our latest addition at Odeon 331. This Campus integrates advanced teaching technology to foster a collaborative learning environment, exemplifying Kaplan's dedication to investing in service enhancement and excellence in higher education.""In particular, Odeon 331 was selected due to its prime location and exceptional connectivity to public transportation, retail malls and iconic cultural sites. The Campus also reflects Kaplan's commitment to the highest standards of environmental sustainability given that Odeon 331 is accredited with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Award [3]."Spread over 16,000 square feet, the Campus has 12 classrooms over two floors which can cater to approximately 450 students at any one time – an extension of Kaplan's other campuses which have more than 60 classrooms. In addition to the classrooms, there are over 100 self-study seats across the Campus, creating different zones and environments for students to catch up on their lessons and assignments.Among the new features to enhance collaborative learning at the Campus is The Nexus, a space equipped with an 85-inch smart interactive touchscreen display board which offers intuitive on-screen interactions and height-adjustable tables which can flip and be used as whiteboards to allow students to interact seamlessly together.The new Campus also offers state-of-the-art classrooms enhanced with cutting-edge technology and improved technology experience. Apart from the 85-inch smart interactive display boards, a section of the classroom walls has been designed as writable surfaces, serving as a reusable canvas for students to capture and discuss their ideas. These classrooms can also be configured to offer different learning experiences across various student profiles.Another new feature of the Campus are thewhich are similar to video teller machines for banks. Students based at the new Campus can conveniently contact their respective Programme Managers during office hours and conduct a private, one-on-one meeting without the need for either party to travel between campuses. This is especially useful if a student requires urgent or timely assistance from their Programme Managers located at another campus.: "The launch of our latest campus at Odeon 331 marks Phase 1 of our campus expansion plans and is testament to our dedication to providing top-notch facilities and resources for our students, faculty, and staff. Phase 2 is well underway and is in the horizon for the second half of the year. This next phase will see even more opportunities, facilities, and programmes to enhance our students' learning and growth. It also reflects our commitment to invest in the education sector in Singapore."[1] Any reference to the term 'Kaplan Singapore' is used to collectively describe the Kaplan entities in Singapore, Kaplan Higher Education Academy and Kaplan Higher Education Institute.[2] Kaplan City Campus @ Odeon is located at 331 North Bridge Road, Odeon 331 Level 8, Singapore 188720[3] Source: UOL Sustainability Report 2022

About Kaplan Singapore

Kaplan Singapore is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers and the largest subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC). To date, Kaplan Singapore has students from over 35 countries and regions, and has served over 100,000 graduates. With over 450 academic programmes for higher learning and professional certification courses available for skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Learn more about Kaplan Singapore at www.kaplan.com.sg.





