Philips Releases the New Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903 Creator Monitors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024- See color and connectivity combined in a different light with these monitors.The Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903 monitor will soon be available for purchase this year. Packed with features that are catered to graphic design, these monitors are made for creative professionals. To name a few, features like IPS Black, DisplayHDR 400, UltraClear 4K UHD resolution, and 1.07 billion color gamut all contribute to making the Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903 design powerhouses.Made with design and creation in mind, these creator monitors are packed with color-focused features that will make designs pop on screen and print accurately off screen. One of the main focuses of the Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903 is the IPS Black panel and Pro color standards. The IPS Black technology allows blacks to become deeper while various pro color standards aid creatives in making a design that best fits their need. Going further into these two monitors' Pro color standard options, they are equipped with 100% sRGB, 100% REC 709, and 98% DCI-P3.In addition to the features mentioned above, all imagery displayed on these two creator monitors is shown in 4K (3840 x 2160) clarity on a 27-inch screen. Not only this, but the Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903's image quality is certified with DisplayHDR 400 and Calman Ready.As a matter of fact, Calman Ready is ideal for color calibration and this new technology allows for screen calibration to be done at a fraction of the time; thereby making a beautiful picture experience on these monitor screens.Both the 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903 feature convenient USB-C connection, but the Philips 27E2F7903 takes connectivity a step further with its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. This feature supports high-resolution video, offers multi-stream transport for daisy chaining, and can reach up to 96W of power delivery to external devices. Through this advanced connection, creatives are now able to work faster and increase productivity.Apart from the Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903's visual and connective capabilities, creatives can also benefit from other features these monitors offer, such as MultiView, the SmartErgoBase and LowBlue Mode. All these features complete the Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903's feature arsenal by providing efficient multitasking capabilities, an ergonomic base, and a screen that guards the eyes from harmful blue light emissions. The Philips 27E2F7903 also has built-in Stereo Speakers for high quality sound for multimedia enjoyment.Additionally, the Philips 27E2F7903 is part of an award-winning series. Due to its design and geometrically shaped stand, this monitor has won the Red Dot 2021 Award.The Philips 27E2F7901 and 27E2F7903 will be available for purchase starting March 2024, and exact availability will vary by country.Hashtag: #PhilipsMonitors #27E2F7901 #27E2F7903

About Philips Monitors

Philips was founded as far back as 1891 in the Netherlands, and has since engaged in more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship.



Thanks to the company developing timeless business values, Philips has become one of the most highly recognized and trusted brands in the world today. This comes from a tradition of caring about people's needs, innovating based on ever-changing insights, and working to make a positive change in people's lives – traditions as meaningful now as they were in the company's beginnings.



Philips monitors stand for excellent picture quality, and providing innovative solutions to problems people really care about. To reflect this Philips commitment, Philips has created the slogan: 'Innovation and You'. – See more at www.philips.com





