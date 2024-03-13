Nighthawk MK92 Tri-Band System unlocks speeds of up to 5.7Gbps for homes up to 5,000 square feet

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today introduced the Nighthawk Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System (MK92) , engineered for exceptional mesh WiFi range and performance.The system, consisting of a router and a satellite, delivers 50% improved WiFi performance over the previous modeland faster WiFi speeds up to 5.7Gbps. With the powerful quad-core 1.7GHz processor and new WiFi 6E tri-band technology, it offers less congestion, ultra-low latency, and more bandwidth.With the capacity to support up to 100 devices, the MK92 system provides enough bandwidth to connect smart home devices, stream multiple 4K/8K movies, hold important Zoom video calls, monitor security cameras or baby monitors, and compete in online games, all at the same time. And the new compact, elegant design enables it to be placed anywhere around the home to eliminate dead zones, so strong WiFi can be enjoyed even in those typically hard-to-reach areas.The patented antennas amplify the signal for strong, consistent coverage that won't degrade, ultimately providing advanced whole home coverage of up to 5,000 square feet with an integrated, adaptive network that adjusts the connection between the router and satellites for best performance.WiFi needs have grown significantly in the past few years, and more people are relying on fast, consistent WiFi to keep them seamlessly connected throughout their home. But many who have upgraded their Internet speeds with their service providers for multi-gig connectivity may not have a home network to take advantage of the increase speed.The MK92 includes a new 2.5Gig Internet port to lock in ultra-fast internet speeds (up to 2.5Gbps) helping users to get the most from the service they purchase. It also includes seven Ethernet ports for wired connections to gaming consoles or IoT gateways.Customization is key in today's multi-device home environment. The MK92 includes the ability to create unique, customized WiFi networks on the 2.4GHz, 5Ghz, and 6Ghz WiFi bands. The system's powerful 3x3 2.4Ghz radio increases the performance and range for IoT devices, such as door locks, pool heaters, smart sprinklers and security cameras which are usually outside or at the perimeter of the home.With a dedicated 2.4Ghz SSID, these devices can be separated from high speed/low latency traffic such as streaming and gaming. And with Dynamic QoS, internet traffic is automatically prioritized by application and device to enable smoother streaming for the devices that require it."We're seeing customers upgrading their internet services and paying for the highest available speeds, but they're unable to fully benefit from those speeds without the use of a mesh router system like the new Nighthawk Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E," said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "The Nighthawk Tri-Band system is designed to help people cost effectively get the most out of their internet speed and drive greater network efficiency to unlock powerful WiFi range and performance."With so many devices connected on home WiFi networks today, security and privacy are critical. For real-time protection against hackers and added privacy with VPN, NETGEAR Armor™ Powered by Bitdefender® provides an automatic shield of security for all WiFi and connected devices (PC, phone, camera, TV, Echo, etc.)The NETGEAR Nighthawk® Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System is available now in Hong Kong on NETGEAR.com/hk-en/ first and at other major retailers subsequently.Retail price: HKD 4,598Link expiry date: 28 March 2024MK92 combined WiFi speed of up to 5.7 Gbps is up to 50% faster than the previous model MK83 with a combined speed of up to 3.6 Gbps.Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE 802.11 specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction. NETGEAR makes no representations or warranties about this product's compatibility with future standards. Up to 5.7Gbps wireless speeds achieved when connecting to other 802.11ax 5.7Gbps devices. Up to 2.5Gbps wired speeds achieved when connecting to other wired speed 2.5Gbps devices. Up to 2Gbps wired aggregated speeds achieved when connecting to other 2Gbps wired aggregated support devices.Hashtag: #netgear #nighthawk

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.



©2023 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo and Nighthawk are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.



