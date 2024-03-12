Transforming Corporate Gatherings into Unforgettable Experiences with Professional Event Planning Expertise

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FunCo Private Limited

FUNCO Private Limited, a prominent event and party planning company in Singapore, specialises in creating unforgettable experiences for both corporate and private events. Offering a one-stop solution, their services range from live food stations and arcade games to balloon decorations and carnival rides. Driven by a team of passionate professionals, FUNCO is committed to delivering personalised and innovative event solutions, ensuring every detail is meticulously handled for a successful and stress-free celebration.



Address: 39 WOODLANDS CLOSE #07-31 MEGA@WOODLANDS SINGAPORE (737856)





Advertisement

Advertisement