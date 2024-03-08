New MDR technology increases throughput by 250%

VANDALIA, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2024 - Johnson Electric, a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components, will debut two warehouse automation technologies in a strategic partnership with Aegis Sortation, a leading manufacturer of sortation and conveyor solutions, at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, March 11 to 14, in the Aegis Sortation booth (B8046).At MODEX, Johnson Electric will launch TrueDrive™, a new approach to motorized drive roller (MDR) conveyors, capable of boosting throughput up to 250% compared to leading solutions. The company will also showcase VersaSort™, a compact steerable wheel module that allows divert functions to operate up to twice as fast in small- to medium-sized sortation systems.TrueDrive re-imagines MDR technology from the ground up with exclusive Dynamic Zone Control™ (DZC). Instead of multi-roller zones connected by failure-prone belts, drive motors are cost-effectively integrated into individual rollers. This fresh approach enables rapid acceleration, tighter accumulation on the fly and greater energy efficiency. DZC systems also reduce maintenance and improve safety by eliminating O-rings and pneumatic infrastructure while enabling predictive maintenance capabilities.VersaSort leverages small-motor technology in modules of four to eight rollers, each capable of rotating up to 180 degrees, which allows packages as small as 2.0"x 1.5" to be sorted at speeds of up to 400 FPM. Individual angle control makes tighter spacing between items possible, resulting in higher throughput.At MODEX, both technologies will be featured in a working zero-pressure accumulation and diverter table designed by Aegis Sortation."TrueDrive and VersaSort offer innovative new throughput and sortation capabilities that will change the way we think about warehouse automation," said Stephen Pennington, Vice President, IPG Americas, for Johnson Electric. "We're very excited about the partnership with Aegis Sortation and the opportunity to demonstrate both technologies as part of a fully functioning solution at MODEX.""These revolutionary innovations support the Aegis Sortation philosophy of 'Driving Innovation, Transforming Business!' They're enabling us to build state-of-the-art modern capabilities into our products that will help the industry overcome many long-standing challenges," said Tony Young, President and CEO, Aegis Sortation.The strategic partnership between Johnson Electric and Aegis Sortation deliversinnovation that provides higher throughput, improved uptime and greater flexibility. Johnson Electric designers and engineers will be available for on-site consultation at the Aegis Sortation booth throughout MODEX. In-person demonstrations of both technologies are available by appointment.To learn more about Johnson Electric's warehouse automation solutions, visit johnsonelectric.com/en/solutions/segments/warehouse-automation . For more information on MODEX, visit modexshow.com Hashtag: #JohnsonElectric #AegisSortation

About Johnson Electric

The Johnson Electric Group is a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components. It serves a broad range of industries including Automotive, Smart Metering, Medical Devices, Business Equipment, Home Automation, Ventilation, White Goods, Power Tools, Lawn & Garden Equipment, and Warehouse Automation. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employs over 35,000 individuals in 22 countries worldwide. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 179). For more information, visit johnsonelectric.com.



About Aegis Sortation

Aegis Sortation is a pioneering force in technology and innovation, providing leading-edge solutions tailored for the material handling industry. Specializing in sortation, we cater to a variety of sectors including warehouse and distribution, freight and parcel, e-commerce, postal services, and beyond. Learn more at aegissortation.com.

