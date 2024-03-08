HKSAR Government Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak (2nd right), the Club's Executive Director of Charities and Community Dr Gabriel Leung (2nd left), Convenor of the Advisory Committee of CLAP@JC Diana Cesar (1st right) and the youth representative to the conference Kelly Lin (1st left) at the opening ceremony of the two-day CLAP@JC conference

Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) (fifth from the right), together with Ms. Diana Cesar, Convenor of the CLAP@JC Advisory Committee (forth from the left), visiting the youth-led theme exhibition and performance.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2024 - Today saw the opening of the CLAP@JC Conference, a two-day forum at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre bringing together eminent speakers from Hong Kong and overseas to discuss the career and life development needs of young people. The conference is a signature event of CLAP@JC, a major initiative launched in 2015 by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to help Hong Kong's young people make a successful transition from school to productive work and a fulfilling life.Guests at the opening ceremony today included HKSAR Government Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak, the Club's Executive Director of Charities and Community Dr Gabriel Leung, and Convenor of the Advisory Committee of CLAP@JC Diana Cesar.Dr Gabriel Leung said that CLAP@JC is a long-standing initiative of the Club's Charities Trust, funded by an approved donation of almost HK$ 1 billion. He highlighted that society has now begun to embrace a diversity of choices when it comes to defining a fulfilling and fulfilled life. CLAP@JC aims to encourage all of us to celebrate the different forms of success.Delivering today's keynote address was Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills and Special Advisor on Education Policy to the Secretary-General at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Speaking on the theme "What is the future of education to support students navigating in the unknown future?" he shared results from the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), highlighting findings related to the well-being and career development of Hong Kong students. Notably, he suggested that schools should take a more proactive role in preparing students for the future, helping to build their positivity and self-esteem and providing them with a better understanding of the multiple pathways to success.Discussions at the conference will focus on such topics as: the aspirations of young people and the future of work from the perspective of the business sector and emerging industries; inspiring young people to explore their career development; frameworks to promote effective transitions from education to work; and how quality vocational professional education and training can provide equitable opportunities and unlock talent.In addition, there will be 40 youth-led exhibitions, over 50 youth-led performances, and a series of interactive workshops and networking sessions. Visitors can also create their own CV360®, a holistic resume that profiles their values, attitudes, skills and knowledge. For more event details, please visit https://clapconference2024.com/ Created and funded by the Club's Charities Trust, CLAP@JC is helping to drive a paradigm shift in career and life development practice across education, community youth services, and the workplace. The overall objective is to help Hong Kong's young people make a smooth and effective transition from education to employment. To date CLAP@JC has provided career and life-development (CLD) support to 100,000 students, actively engaged nearly 30,000 young people via community support services, and delivered training to over 6,000 teachers and 5,000 social workers. A systematised CLD framework, "Hong Kong Benchmarks for Career & Life Development" (HKBM) has been developed and benchmarked against global best-practice and is now being implemented in one-third of Hong Kong secondary schools and over 115 non-profit youth centres. The Education Bureau recognises the effectiveness of the HKBM in helping schools meet global standards and plans to introduce the HKBM e-portal as a self-assessment tool in all secondary schools from the 2025 school year.The Club's support for CLAP@JC, like all of its charity donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model through which racing and wagering generate employment, tax and charity support for the community.Hashtag: #CLAP@JC

CLAP@JC Conference

To celebrate the program tenth anniversary of CLAP@JC and to share the experiences of both international and local experts, CLAP@JC will hosting the CLAP@JC Conference 2024 on 8 and 9 March, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. High-profile guests, including Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills and Special Advisor on Education Policy to the Secretary-General at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as experts from the higher education sectors in Europe, Asia, and Hong Kong and leaders from the social welfare sector, business community, and technology innovation field. The forum aims to provide a cross-regional and cross-sectoral platform for exchange, hoping to assist teams working with young people in planning service intervention strategies that are more closely aligned with youth development and the future world.



The venue, themed as a "Film Festival," featured numerous young individuals sharing their real-life experiences on stage. From abandoning family expectations to pursue the dream of becoming a journalist, to a young mother finding her second life as a Zentangle drawing instructor, the CLAP program and team have consistently offered support and experience for their career development. It also features 40 youth-led exhibitions, over 50 youth-led performances. The content includes diverse pathways such as artistic creation, game programming, environmental waste recycling, handmade products, fitness demonstration teaching, and even baking sharing. Along with a series of interactive workshops and networking sessions, which explored topics including "Alternative Path for Talent," "Alternative Path for Work," "Alternative Path for Future Imaginations," and "Co-creating a Youth-enabling Environment." Visitors will walk through a "Success Corridor" and create their own CV360® on the spot, unlocking even more possibilities for themselves.



Jointly initiated by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Education University of Hong Kong as well as seven local NGOs, the CLAP@JC Conference welcomes the participation of young people, parents, educationors, social welfare professionals, the business community, and individuals from all sectors. For the latest details, please visit the event website: https://clapconference2024.com/





CLAP@JC

Funded and created by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, CLAP@JC was launched in 2015 which aims to support a paradigm shift of career and life development practice across education, community youth services, and the workplace to smoothen the school-to-work transition. To uplift the industry standard, CLAP@JC has systematized this approach in creating its Hong Kong Benchmarks for Career and Life Development, which support young people from diverse backgrounds in developing the competence, agency, and aspiration to explore multiple pathways that align with their own values, attitudes, skills, and knowledge. Thus far, CLAP@JC has engaged 122 local secondary schools, 115 nonprofit youth-service units, and 3,700 employers in its network.



