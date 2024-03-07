OceanX Embarks on Multi-Year Exploration of Southeast Asia Waters

Global ocean exploration nonprofit joins Southeast Asia to support the advancement of ocean science and marine education in the region in the battle against climate change

Two 1,000 metre manned submersibles

6,000 metre remote operated vehicle (ROV)

State-of-the-art research laboratories

Next-gen DNA sequencing capabilities

capabilities Full acoustic mapping capabilities

capabilities Conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) analysis

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX has today announced a multi-year mission to explore the waters of Southeast Asia and further global understanding of one of the most biodiverse and threatened oceanic regions in the world.Using Singapore as a central meeting point, OceanX will embark on a series of research expeditions throughout the region aboard- the world's most advanced exploration, scientific research and media production vessel. This includes upcoming missions in Indonesia (May-August 2024) and Malaysia (H2 2024), where the team will be partnering with local government agencies and scientists to conduct studies on the ocean environment that will help inform science, policy, and economic decisions."Southeast Asia is well-known as one of the world's largest marine biodiversity hotspots, and much of it remains undiscovered and unexplored," said. "So naturally, we're excited at the prospect of what we might find beneath the water's surface.""That said, Southeast Asia is also home to several island nations, including the world's largest archipelago - in fact, 9 out 10 ASEAN countries touch the sea. From fisheries to ocean sustainability, natural disasters to climate change - there are few regions with a deeper connection to and dependence on the ocean," he added. "With that in mind, OceanX is committed to joining Southeast Asia in the battle against climate change by exploring the depths of its waters and bringing back critical data, so we better understand how to protect and preserve it."Theis fully equipped with cutting-edge technology to survey diverse marine environments, including deep-sea, shallow, and coastal habitats. This includes:OceanX Education will also launch several new on-ship experiences and educational programmes later in the year in partnership with universities and nonprofits around the region to develop and nurture the next generation of marine scientists, engineers and storytellers.Working in collaboration with Dalio Philanthropies – a founding core member of the Temasek Trust's Philanthropy Asia Alliance – OceanX is expected to take on numerous projects throughout Southeast Asia for several years and is currently in active discussions with governments throughout the region to organise additional expeditions. For further information, and for the latest mission updates, please visit www.oceanx.org Hashtag: #OceanX

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.



