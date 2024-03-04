Predictive insights and strategies for the business landscape in a digital future.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - Konica Minolta Singapore held its flagship annual conference, Konica Minolta Connect 2024 , this January at One Farrer Hotel, Singapore. Under the theme "Future-Proof Your Business In 2024 & Beyond," the conference was a confluence of minds aimed at equipping businesses with strategies to thrive amid the evolving digital landscape.Despite the growing demand for digital technology, print remains a vital component of communication, creativity, and information dissemination.Guest speakers in the morning session, led by Tai Nizawa, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, spotlighted the resilience of the print industry amidst digital transformation and the significance of adapting print strategies to meet modern demands while emphasising innovation and sustainability.The last decade has witnessed a profound transformation in business models driven by tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla.Guest speakers in the second half of the conference shared with attendees how these transformations will shape the future of office print, highlighting the importance of customer-centric business models, AI integration, and digital utilities in fostering sustainable work environments.Konica Minolta also introduced the first-ever subscription-based service for the print model, OneRate. The approach focuses on a single monthly payment to produce 100% billing accuracy to offer predictable budget management, eliminate hidden fees, and simplify invoice processes, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users.Konica Minolta Connect 2024 also served as a platform to showcase the brand's innovative technologies. Leslie Peh, General Manager, National Sales HQ, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, highlighted that business models and technologies will have to undergo constant improvement to meet the demands of evolving consumer needs.“Konica Minolta's commitment to helping businesses future-proof their operations is evident, and this event served as a catalyst for us to embrace innovation, adapt to evolving trends, and position ourselves for success in the ever-changing business landscape”, said Mr Peh.The conference featured solutions like Cloud Print Management, Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services, Visual Inspection Technologies, and Autonomous Mobile Robots, heralding a new era of digital transformation.In commemoration of Konica Minolta’s 150th Anniversary , attendees were greeted with a historical display that features artefacts throughout the brand’s extensive timeline of cameras and imaging technology. Attendees also received a personalised packaging for a limited-edition game card, printed on-site by the AccurioPress C84hc—a high chroma production printer that can deliver a broad colour spectrum with minimal texture graininess.Hashtag: #KonicaMinolta

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Based in Singapore, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. With its expertise in imaging, data processing and data-based decision-making, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers – small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises and the public sector – and solves issues faced by society.



The company has been repeatedly recognised for its rich history of social contribution and for working towards achieving the SDGs throughout its business and supply chain. Konica Minolta is listed among the “2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World” and received a GOLD Level Recognition Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings for 2023.



Worldwide, the company has over 39,000 employees and is operating in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit https://www.konicaminolta.com/



