SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, has today announced its new partnership with Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, to elevate hot-desking experiences, starting with JustCo The Centrepoint. Members can now head to the brand-new Razer Experience Zone, to try out the award-winning Razer Fujin mesh gaming chairs and Razer's Pokémon Edition Peripherals. This immersive experience zone will empower members to work at their peak, enabling them to tackle demanding projects with focus and in comfort.Driven by a growing demand for ergonomic comfort and cutting-edge technology in the workplace, JustCo has been proactively levelling up its coworking spaces through collaborations with local and regional stakeholders. The newly launched Razer experience zone at JustCo The Centrepoint exemplifies this commitment. Equipped with the Razer Fujin and Pokémon Edition Razer gaming peripherals like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Compact Mechanical keyboard and Razer Gigantus V2 soft gaming mouse mat, these workstations offer ultimate comfort, with a touch of playful energy. The experience zone, a vibrant addition to JustCo The Centrepoint, complements the existing high-quality fitouts in the centre and provides members with an additional opportunity to personalise their workspace and discover peak productivity.In celebration of this exciting partnership, JustCo recently held an exclusive welcome party at JustCo The Centrepoint, alongside our friends from Razer and members. Over 30 members battled it out for the coveted title of "Top Speed Typist" at Razer experience zone. Members who participated in the speed typing competition also had the first hand-experience of the ultimate comfort and performance of the Razer Fujin, boosted by the functionality of Razer's Pokémon Edition gaming peripherals, while pushing themselves to achieve new personal best typing speeds. But the event wasn't just about speed and competition. Members and stakeholders enjoyed an enriching session, meeting new friends and professionals from diverse backgrounds."Our partnership with Razer, a global lifestyle brand, is a perfect example of our commitment to work closely with the local community who share our vision of making work better through innovation and productivity. This partnership brings together JustCo's expertise in flexible workspaces with Razer's cutting-edge products to create a truly inspiring work environment," said Andre Chong, Vice President, JustCo."Razer is thrilled to have played a role in creating a co-working space that fosters creativity, collaboration, and productivity," said Hilmar Hahn, Marketing Director at Razer. "We hope the Razer Experience Zone sets a standard for co-working spaces and I'm excited to see how this space empowers individuals and businesses to thrive."Partnerships are the cornerstone of what JustCo does, connecting our members to the professionals, the wider ecosystem, and the region itself. "In the coming months, we have a pipeline of centre openings across the eight cities we operate in. Leveraging our existing thriving JustCo community across 40 over centres and robust partnership network, we will continue to work with local and regional community to reinvent work and life through meaningful collaborations," added Chong.Hashtag: #razer #justco #coworking #launchevent

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JustCo Global

Advertisement

Advertisement

JustCo is Asia Pacific's leading provider of flexible workspace for businesses of all sizes seeking flexible solutions to nimbly scale their operations. JustCo's value proposition lies in its focus on high-quality fitouts, attractive locations, and a seamless experience via technology to work from any of its spaces. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo has close to 50 co-working spaces across eight major cities in Asia Pacific.We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.