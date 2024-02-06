JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2024 - AstraZeneca Indonesia, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, has recently been recognized as the Best Place to Work in Indonesia for the second consecutive year.During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, learning opportunities, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition among the best employers in Indonesia. According to the company results, 91% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 77% in a typical Indonesian organization."On behalf of the Company Leadership Team, we express our gratitude for the positive results derived from the survey responses. We extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated employees, recognizing their invaluable contributions. Together, we are steadfast in our STRIVE FOR EXCELLENCE to fulfil our business objectives and ambitious commitment to serving millions of patients in Indonesia. Our pledge is to provide transparent and motivational leadership communication, set clear business directions, offer constructive feedback, coaching, and foster employee development initiatives. The constructive feedback received is highly valued, and we are committed to addressing areas for improvement to further enhance the success of AZ Indonesia. Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all AZ Indonesia employees for their unwavering dedication and contribution to our shared success."Every year, different local and multinational organizations in Indonesia partner with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking and certification to strengthen their workplace culture.Hashtag: #AstraZeneca #BestPlacetoWork

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our people framework standard proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.





