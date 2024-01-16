Sharing Research Results and Promoting the Sustainable Growth of the Industry

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee (second right), Professor Yang Bin, Vice President of Tsinghua University and Joint Director of the Management Committee of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (second left), Professor Liu Hongyu, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (first left), and Professor Wu Jing, Director of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (first right)

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, delivers an opening speech at the Sustainability in Real Estate Conference 2023 cum Annual Research Results Announcement

The seven teachers who received funding from the inaugural “Sustainable Real Estate Scheme” present their research findings at the Sustainability in Real Estate Conference, which attracted the participation of Tsinghua University teachers, students, alumni, and experts in the real estate industry

Name

Title

Research Topic

Geng, Yang

Assistant Researcher, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

Indoor environment high-resolution sensing and supply-demand matching oriented intelligent control of office buildings

Li, Nan

Tenured Associate Professor, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Urbanization, Department of Construction Management, Tsinghua University

Investigation of the visual influence elements in office building health retrofit based on eye movement analysis

Wang, Qiang

Associate Dean, Tenured Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Tsinghua University

Research on lower-carbon and innovative building materials applicable to real estate development

Zhang, Huang

Associate Professor, Institute of Nuclear and New Energy Technology, Tsinghua University

Distributed facility of methanol hydrogen production combined with low-carbon buildings to achieve sustainable development: system analysis and assessment

Li, Dong

Associate Researcher, Institute for Urban Governance and Sustainable Development, Tsinghua University

Interpretable machine learning modeling of urban spatial characteristics on public building energy consumption: case study in Beijing

Hai, Letian

Assistant Researcher, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Civil Engineering, Tsinghua University

Life-cycle simulation platform and development-operation-maintenance optimization strategy for commercial real estate project considering embodied carbon emissions

Lu, Jun

Assistant Researcher, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Medicine, Tsinghua University

Waste management in cities: sorting, processing, and recycling



SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the "Company" or "Hang Lung") and The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University ("the Center") successfully hosted the Sustainability in Real Estate Conference 2023 cum Annual Research Results Announcement at the new Civil Engineering Building of Tsinghua University recently. At the conference, the Center's research achievements in the field of sustainable real estate development over the past year were presented.Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, said at the Conference, "The pace of change is faster today than ever, and the real estate sector is also more exposed to disruption than ever before. We must be open to all sources of innovation and new ideas, such as those generated at top Universities like Tsinghua, so that we can quickly adapt. It is a particularly challenging time to be in real estate. But, it is also the best time for us to learn and improve as an industry. I also believe that it presents us with a golden opportunity to bring about structural change. The Center gives academics access to data about real sustainability challenges facing companies, and in turn gives companies access to leading academic research and theories, which can be tested and applied. For both Hang Lung and Tsinghua University, this is where 'the rubber meets the road,' and is one of the many ways that this partnership creates value for all stakeholders."Professor Liu Hongyu, Vice Director of the Management Committee of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University, also emphasized in his opening speech, "The real estate industry is currently grappling with significant transformational pressures. Driving the improvement of housing and management systems in accordance with the principles of sustainable development is crucial for constructing a new model of real estate development. Real estate enterprises should also adjust their operational strategies under the new institutional and policy frameworks, to promote green and low-carbon development and provide society with higher quality products and services. As a school-level research institution at Tsinghua University, the Center carries the mission of serving as an interdisciplinary platform and disseminating cutting-edge science. In 2023, the Center launched the 'Sustainable Real Estate Scheme' and the 'Research for ESG Development and the Outlook of the Real Estate Industry'. Going forward, we aspire to continue our collaboration with Hang Lung, providing sustained support for the sustainable development of real estate."At the conference, Professor Wu Jing, Director of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University, unveiled the "Research for ESG Development and the Outlook of the Real Estate Industry" report. The research, a collaborative effort by the Center, the National Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, and the Urban Construction Special Committee of Tsinghua University Alumni Association, aims to offer insights into the ESG development status, driving forces, and obstacles for real estate professionals. The research report indicates that the overall development of ESG in the current real estate industry is in its initial stages. There is considerable room for improvement in related practices and satisfaction levels, with foreign-funded enterprises and central state-owned enterprises demonstrating the best overall performance in ESG. The future development prospects for ESG in Chinese real estate enterprises are promising, with respondents who have deeper experience showing a greater emphasis on ESG development. Furthermore, companies with higher satisfaction in ESG performance are more willing to increase their investment in this area.The Center also launched the inaugural "Sustainable Real Estate Scheme" in 2023, to encourage all teachers and researchers at Tsinghua University to engage in innovative and interdisciplinary research in areas such as green and healthy buildings, low-carbon development, smart cities, digital empowerment, and real estate corporate governance, as well as to promote the application of research findings to daily life. The results of the seven research projects were released at the conference, providing forward-looking innovative thinking and solutions for the sustainable development of real estate. It was also announced during the event that the "2024 Sustainable Real Estate Scheme" has officially commenced, and applications from Tsinghua University teachers and researchers are now being accepted.The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University was established in 2010 through a partnership between Hang Lung and Tsinghua University, and is committed to advancing academic research and fostering industry-academia collaboration in the real estate sector. Over more than a decade of growth, the Center has evolved into a pivotal think tank for real estate research and decision support in China. Last year, Hang Lung and Tsinghua University began to deepen the collaboration further, focusing on interdisciplinary industry-academia-research work in the field of sustainable development, innovative applications of real estate technology, and talent cultivation in the industry.The list of funded projects in the "2023 Sustainable Real Estate Scheme":

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.





For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.