Intel® Evo™ Edition ThinkPad™ X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 ready for the next wave of AI-enabled business computing

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9

Lenovo Device Intelligence is the core Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) SaaS (Software as a Service), which is also included in Lenovo Premier Support Plus service. Operating in a cloud-based environment, this solution is PC-agnostic 10 and generates advanced AI-predictive analytics, proactive insights and alerts, robust reports, issue remediation, and fleet health scoring.

is the core Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) SaaS (Software as a Service), which is also included in Lenovo Premier Support Plus service. Operating in a cloud-based environment, this solution is PC-agnostic and generates advanced AI-predictive analytics, proactive insights and alerts, robust reports, issue remediation, and fleet health scoring. Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus is a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) SaaS, which combines all the AI technology of LDI, adding enhanced insights, alerts, reports, analytics, and more options for issue remediation. Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus features increased functionality such as digital user experience scoring, hardware and software right sizing, productivity impact assessments, root cause analyses, peer benchmark comparisons, and self-healing capabilities with comprehensive dashboards and reporting.

is a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) SaaS, which combines all the AI technology of LDI, adding enhanced insights, alerts, reports, analytics, and more options for issue remediation. Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus features increased functionality such as digital user experience scoring, hardware and software right sizing, productivity impact assessments, root cause analyses, peer benchmark comparisons, and self-healing capabilities with comprehensive dashboards and reporting. Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Managed Service provides a team of Lenovo service experts that manage LDI Plus software on behalf of the customers to monitor the health of a customer's device fleet, remediate issues, help optimize their IT resource planning, and recommend improvements to their employees' digital experience.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989. The complete portfolio will be available starting March 2024.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.

Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,999.

Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $109.99.

Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of $99.99.



ThinkPad X1 Carbon 12th Gen

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 9th Gen

Performance

Processors

Latest Intel Core Ultra Processors

OS

Windows 11

Memory

Up to 64GB LPDDR5X

Storage

Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics Options

Up to Intel Arc Graphics

Display

14-inch Narrow Bezel display



Up to 120Hz 2.8K OLED touch, 400nit, HDR500 True Black

Audio

Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Voice

Camera

Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter

Battery

90% PCC 57 Whr

Security

Chip

dTPM 2.0

Physical

Fingerprint Reader

Camera Privacy Shutter

Kensington™ lock slot

Connectivity

Ports

2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

2 x USB-A (5Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Wireless

WLAN Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 802.11be (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.3

5G sub-6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16), 4G LTE (CAT4) for China market

eSIM and Nano SIM ready

Design

Dimensions

(W x D x H)

312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm

312.8mm x 217.65mm x 15.49mm

Weight

Starting at 1.09kg /

2.42lbs

Starting at 1.32kg / 2.92lbs



Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor

Display

Size

27-inch

Panel

IPS 3-side NearEdgeless

2D Resolution

3840 x 2160

3D Resolution

1920 x 2160

3D FoV / Distance

40 / 60-100 cm

Brightness (2D / 3D tvp.)

310 nits

Surface

Anti-Reflection

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

3D Tech

Switchable lenticular lens with eye-tracking

Color Gamut

99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB, 100% BT 709

Color Accuracy

Factory calibration, Avg. ∆E<1 on DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, sRGB

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Connectivity

Port

2x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1xDP1.4

USB Type-C® (HBR3)

RJ45

Audio Out

USB Hub

Upstream: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (by USB Type-C)

Downstream: 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 by Type-C)

USB-C PD

Up to 100W

MC60 Support

Yes

Others

Special Features

3D Explorer software platform, factory color calibration

Cable

DP, USB Type-C, HDMI, USB, power

Package

Pulp cushion

System

Minimum PC Requirements

Intel Core i5 7400/3.00GHz; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or equivalent; 8GB DDR5; available hard disk space 50G

O/S Support

Windows only. Minimum required: Windows 10 64-bit



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - Ahead of CES2024, Lenovo unveiled new business and consumer laptops designed to unlock new AI experiences and boost productivity, creativity and efficiency. The new, andare Intel Evo laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11 that deliver optimal power efficiency, performance, and immersive experiences.will help users embrace new experiences and enhance efficiency in work and play, including capabilities enabled by. Whether for business or leisure, these Lenovo laptops are amongst the first that are driving an AI PC revolution that will fundamentally change how people create, collaborate, and interact with PCs. Designed to offer users the most comprehensive PC experiences yet, ThinkPad X1 will help users embrace a new generation of AI computing.The next wave of business computing is here. Lenovo laptops withare ready for the future of business computing. They have: CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), and NPU (Neural Processing Unit), that can handle AI PC tasks efficiently and smartly. Offloading compute tasks to the NPU and/or GPU improves efficiency and performance, and delivers better power management. Users can enjoy higher quality free flowing workstreams in supported software applicationssuch as Zoom (for which the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 are the only certified laptops), Microsoft Teams, Studio Effects, AdobeLightroom, and many more. Characteristics like text predictions, background blur, meeting transcripts, and summary emails improve productivity, while digital content tools maximize creativity without impacting overall system performance. With Copilot in Windows , the things users do every day are made easier, faster, and more effortless. New features will help summarize web pages, compose an email, change settings, and enable new experiences in apps including Paint, Snipping Tool, and more. Lenovo is transforming its PCs and other devices to deliver personalized AI solutions. Working together with strategic partners, Lenovo has a shared vision to lead this transformative shift in personal computing.Additionally, Lenovo announced the expansion of its, powered by the next generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. It delivers a new AI-ready platform with improved performance, the latest accelerators, and new Lenovo Professional Services for AI as a critical next step for enabling a dynamic hybrid AI approach across public, private, and foundational models.Lenovo'sseeks to integrate inclusion and feedback from diverse user segments early on in product development. This inclusive customer experience has always been the key focus for ThinkPad innovation.have always been part of ThinkPad design since 1992 to aid users who are visually impaired to navigate the keyboard. In 2021, Lenovo through its Product Diversity Office established a partnership with the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh, North Carolina in the US to better understand how visually impaired users interact with their PCs. Lenovo is the first laptop manufacturer to integrate additional tactile cues that increase accessibility. Lenovo is aligning these changes with Microsoft's Accessibility Team as it works toward new industry standards in keyboard design. The results of this collaboration are visible with new tactile markings on the keyboard. They include:More user-centric innovations enhance device interaction on ThinkPad X1. A larger 120mm TrackPad with physical buttons improves pointing accuracy and one-handed use with the integrated TrackPoint. A new feature to ThinkPad X1 allows users to customize common features from a list of options by double-tapping the TrackPoint to open a TrackPoint Quick Menu. A glass Haptic TouchPad is an optional input method for the first time on ThinkPad X1. The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 also has a larger magnetic penfor a better stylus experience.The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 have improved thermals and power consumption management, andfeatures in. They include wake-on-approach with face sensing, and supports adaptive dimming on external monitors adding extra security and power savings.ThinkPad X1 has always excelled in display options and camera features. Lenovo View provides video enhancing tools for the camera including a newthat can brighten and denoise video in low light environments. The software runs on the NPU to save power and processor load when running unified communications applications such as Teams or Zoom. ThinkPad X1 will include an optional 8MP camerawithin its uniquethat can deliver excellent video conferencing quality. Content becomes even sharper and smoother on the latest optional 120Hz OLED display. The Communications Bar also enables improved usability in the redesigned chassis with narrower bezels that deliver higher screen-to-body ratio, and easy one-handed opening.Next-generation business laptops not only need to deliver on better user experiences, but also continue to improve their contribution to a circular economy. The development of revolutionary supply chains, services, product design, and materials have enabled Lenovo to shift to aThese latest ThinkPad X1's continue to adopt the use of recycled materials, PCC (Post-Consumer Recycled Content) plasticsand plastic-free bamboo and sugarcane packaging to minimize the use of virgin materials and increase use of post-industrial recycled content (PIC) plastics. Lenovo is working closely with Toray Industries, Inc., who has been supplying Lenovo with carbon fiber material, supported by Toray's relationship with Boeing, to also build into ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12recovered from carbon fiber composites used in Boeing 787 wing productionThe latest ThinkPad X1 Gen 12 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 create a breakthrough moment in premium laptop computing with new AI PC features and customer-centric innovations designed to transform user experiences. Through its focus on constant innovation in design, materials, and usability, and strong collaboration with leading industry partners, Lenovo has delivered new business laptops ready to fulfil its promise of"AI PC innovation has become our passion. We don't just make PCs, we make experiences using diverse design brilliance, more sustainable materials, and revolutionary AI computing technologies to deliver the future of business computing,""The latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops will transform user experiences in work and interaction through new AI speed and intelligence powered by Intel Core Ultra processors."Furthermore, AI technology extends into aspects of product lifecycle. The ThinkPad laptops announced today support the optional Lenovo Device Intelligence (LDI) suite of solutions. Using AI-powered technology, LDI gives IT (Information Technology) teams the tools to diagnose, prevent, and remediate common PC performance issues and improve employee experience. The portfolio of solutions includes Lenovo Device Intelligence, Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus, as well as Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Managed Services:Just like the next wave of business laptops, theis available now and ready to boost productivity and efficiency. The glasses-free 3D monitor now features an even more intuitive and interactive user interface version of, which welcomes creators to the 3D realm and can also be used in 2D. Additionally, the monitor now comes with increased software support through proprietary applications, including Design Engine, which eliminates the need for individual plug-ins to provide a true interdimensional hybrid design experience. Users can now design in 2D and visualize in 3D, or use its, enabling AI-powered 2D to 3D image, video, and content conversion in real time. With AI, high resolution with high refresh rate 2D content instantly transforms into vivid 3D content with precise spatial reconstruction, regardless of how complex the backgrounds can be, and all without requiring additional power or system upgrades.With a built-in 3D rendering engine, the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor elevates productivity by reducing the need for additional equipment and computing power. It also increases efficiency by giving users the ability to visualize and adjust designs in real time. Artists, engineers, or designers can now create with 2D software on a 2D screen and immediately see their creations in 3D. In addition, any changes in 2D will simultaneously be reflected in 3D. The 27-inch glasses-free 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user's eyes so that each sees the subject from a slightly different angle and paired with a 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color accuracy, real-time eye-tracking technology, and a switchable lenticular lens – offering a natural 3D viewing experience.Theis a hub designed for users who work both onsite and remotely, helping them perform tasks and goals effectively and efficiently through an easy connection of external displays and devices. Connect a supported USB-C™ laptop to enable seven ports that boost performance, including two for dual 4K displays. Enjoy fast USB and dedicated ethernet connectivity, and continuous power supply with an 'Always-On' USB port and up to 100WUSB-C PD (Power Delivery) port to power a connected laptop. The travel dock is sleek, universal, features adjustable cable management, and is built using 66% Post-Consumer Recycled Content(PCC) in the exterior and plastic-free packaging.Users can enjoy a world of seamless connection and superior comfort with the. Perfectly engineered for hybrid workspaces, it allows users more flexibility and autonomy in multiple work environments. The headset is a Certified for Microsoft Teamspowerhouse with a USB-A Bluetooth® Audio Receiver for simple and reliable connection. Experience the magic of multipoint Bluetooth capabilities that allow connection to two devices at once, and enjoy an impressive 30 hours of talk timebetween charges. The intuitive design, complete with adjustable and replaceable memory foam ear cups, offers an exceptional level of comfort, offering a better work experience. Certified for Microsoft Teams and optimized for all unified communications platforms, this headset delivers crystal clear audio quality, making sure users are always heard loud and clear on calls.Visit Lenovo's CES 2024 Press Kit on StoryHub for product images and more details.AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Details at www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex . Results may vary.ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be certified at availability. Zoom certified hardware list available here: https://support.zoom.com/hc/en/article?id=zm_kb&sysparm_article=KB0063101#h_01H2GP1VX926Y09MW6D9XXD97P Based on research conducted by Lenovo in November 2023 of laptops sold by major PC manufacturers shipping >1 million units annually.Lenovo Slim Pen may be optional in select ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 configurations.Computer Vision features available on select models of ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9.8MP camera available on select ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9.Screen-to-body ratios up from 85.5% to 89.2% on ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, and up from 85% to 87.8% on ThinkPad X1 2-in-1.Percentage of recycled materials and PCC plastics will vary by model and component. Full details on Lenovo's journey to net zero can be found here: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/about/sustainability/ Additional terms and conditions apply. License pricing is per device per year and may vary by country. Availability dates may vary by geography and products may only be available in select markets. All offers subject to availability and capacity. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.Currently applies only to commercial devices equipped with Windows 10 or Windows 11 and Intel or AMD processors. Some exclusions may apply.100W USB-C charger included provides 65W power delivery. To achieve 100W power delivery requires an optional Lenovo 135W USB-C power adapter.Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset is certified for Microsoft Teams at time of availability.Talk time battery life may vary based on actual usage.Pricing and availability may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.LENOVO, THINKPAD, IDEAPAD, THINKVISION are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel, Intel EVO, Intel Core Ultra and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. ADOBE and LIGHTROOM are trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. TORAY is a trademark of Toray Industries, Inc. Boeing is a registered trademark of The Boeing Company. NVIDIA, GeForce and RTX are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. Inc. ZOOM is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. USB Type-C® and USB-C™ are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. BLUETOOTH is a trademark of Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.Hashtag: #Lenovo

