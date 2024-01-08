Spokesperson

Lee Sze Yeng,



Managing Partner,



KPMG in Singapore

Spearheading Asia's innovation drive and expanding Intellectual Property (IP) protection

"More Singapore enterprises are looking to steer organic growth via innovation, including ramping up their investments into emerging technologies, according to KPMG research. Globally, opportunities abound for those with the ability to leverage technology's transformative potential to capture new growth areas. To do so well, enterprises will need to be supported with the right tools and environment to raise their data and technological prowess, and cultivate an innovation mindset. Establishing a Singapore-led data innovation hub will give local businesses a platform to engage more meaningfully with their counterparts in other countries and share best practices. This continued emphasis on AI, data and IP will fuel Singapore's regional leadership and competitiveness, and uplift enterprises to be globally ready and future confident."



Building ESG and sustainable finance expertise to advance Singapore's hub status

"Sustainable finance is set to drive Asia's green transition, providing valuable funding support to businesses across the region which are at varying points of their net-zero roadmaps. With this, demand for professionals with the right expertise is expected to grow, as businesses will be looking to develop a strong pipeline of decarbonisation initiatives, from phasing out of coal fired power projects to the development of renewable energy solutions as well as supporting transition projects in their net-zero journey. Equipping Singapore's businesses with the skillsets in ESG and sustainable finance will enable them to capture new opportunities of the green economy and anchor their in-market presence across the region."







Kok Ping Soon,



CEO,



Singapore Business Federation

Financial support for accelerating business transformation, digitalisation and AI adoption

"The swift ascension of disruptive technologies such as generative AI, has made it imperative for businesses to adapt swiftly or risk obsolescence. Companies must grapple with the dual pressures of digitalisation and transformation while navigating the risks associated with security, privacy, ethics, and accuracy. Government support can help spur Singapore businesses to undertake more innovative projects, critical to drive their global growth and competitiveness."







Ease costs of business and drive internationalisation

"High business costs and softening economic growth are key concerns affecting Singapore businesses. Some of these cost drivers may persist into the medium to long term and could affect our business competitiveness. To stay competitive, enterprises need support in digitalisation, sustainability, and internationalisation to create stronger value and to be future-ready. At the same time, they also need support in managing immediate cost pressures and manpower challenges to be able to seize emerging opportunities for growth. The AfA for Business Competitiveness will bring together the public and private sectors to discuss and explore co-solutions to address this complex issue."







Ajay Kumar Sanganeria, Partner, Head of Tax,



KPMG in Singapore

Strengthening Singapore's tax regime in a BEPS future

"Amid potential threats to its global competitiveness, Singapore will need to evaluate how it can ensure relevant tax incentives can be 'BEPS-protected', so that the country remains attractive to foreign direct investments. With QRTCs and MTTCs, these could be targeted at a broad range of activities, from Research and Development (R&D) and innovation to sustainability, as well as to other manufacturing-related activities, offering companies better alternatives to the outright grant schemes. Such specific incentives would have been provided specific treatments under the global minimum tax framework, which enhances their tax certainty. This will be something highly valued by global investors going forward."







Driving Singapore's regional leadership in climate financing

"The proposed scheme will spur powerful tripartite action towards climate change, aimed at mobilising an additional S$100 billion over the next seven years through blended and impact funds. This comes on top of the Government's existing S$100 billion commitment to climate change efforts first announced in 2019. Beyond catalysing the adoption of green technologies, the unified scheme will also foster job creation in Singapore and augment the flow of investments in clean energy manufacturing and trade. This will not only address the funding gaps but also solidify Singapore's regional leadership in climate financing and lead the way for other nations."







Musa Fazal,



Chief Policy Officer,



Singapore Business Federation

Driving enterprises towards a net-zero future

"Businesses play a pivotal role in accelerating the green economy, but many grapple with the complexities of the issues and having the right technical expertise to make the green transition. Government intervention is critical in cultivating Singapore as a regional hub for an ESG workforce, implementing financing schemes and tax incentives to promote green initiatives, and fostering public-private collaboration for ESG initiatives."





