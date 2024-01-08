Education provider kickstarts new Software Engineering Nanodegree programme, aimed at bridging skill gaps among professionals with flexible and accessible tech education.

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2024 - In an era where technological skills are essential, Heicoders Academy is redefining the landscape of technology education in Singapore with the launch of its Software Engineering Nanodegree Despite the tech industry’s recent fluctuations, the demand for skilled tech professionals continues to soar, with the sector accounting for 5.2% of Singapore’s total employment. It also offers some of the most competitive remunerations across industries.With that in mind, this programme is designed to equip individuals seeking a career transition into the tech sector with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in this dynamic job market.Understanding the challenges faced by those eager to transition into the tech sector, the Nanodegree is structured into three distinct modules. This approach allows learners to digest the concepts at their own pace, in contrast to conventional full-time boot camps which often require significant time commitment.Consequently, this Nanodegree is especially beneficial for working professionals, allowing them to concurrently balance professional commitments with personal development. This flexibility ensures that learners do not have to choose between their livelihood and aspirations, fostering a more inclusive and practical route into the tech industry.The course is delivered by expert instructors from notable tech firms such as Bytedance, Google, and Microsoft, offering an in-depth learning experience. Within the course, students will also undertake a capstone project that culminates into a portfolio piece showcasing their newly acquired skills.Apart from course flexibility, the Nanodegree is designed to be accessible. The programme is highly subsidised for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, with up to 70% of the fees covered by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF). Participants can also utilise their SkillsFuture Credits or UTAP subsidy to offset remaining costs.In a progressive move to extend its reach, Heicoders Academy also offers substantial scholarships of up to 40% co-payment for foreigners. This initiative opens doors for diverse learners, ensuring that more individuals — regardless of their background — can access quality tech education.Upon completing the Nanodegree, graduates will gain complimentary access to Heicoders Academy's career services. These services are designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, assisting students in navigating the tech job market effectively.As a former student recalls: “Heicoders Academy provides a clear and structured curriculum that accelerates our learning instead of learning tech skills on our own. The instructors are passionate and take pride in their work. They go beyond the curriculum to explain the big picture and how everything comes together. It is also great value for money.”For more information on the Software Engineering Nanodegree, check out https://heicodersacademy.com/SE100-responsive-web-development-course or reach out to the academy here Hashtag: #HeicodersAcademy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heicoders Academy

Heicoders Academy is a tech education provider dedicated to making coding and tech certification accessible to all. Their courses, ranging from beginner to advanced levels, are taught by industry professionals, ensuring practical learning experiences. This approach emphasises theoretical understanding as well as the development of practical skills, equipping students with a mindset geared towards effective application in real-world situations.

Advertisement