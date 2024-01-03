The world's largest lead wire manufacturer successfully creates a conductor that maintains stable resistance even when stretched

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 January 2024 - Smart wearable devices have emerged as a focal point in future development. In recent years, there has been a surge in awareness regarding monitoring physiological data. Smartwatches and wearable monitors continue to gain traction in the market.





Despite the attention on smart clothing, manufacturers faced challenges in maintaining stable signal transmission in response to the demands of human movement and clothing washing. However, Maeden, after two years of dedicated research and development, has successfully created an elastic wire capable of enduring water washing and stretching without altering its resistance.



Overcoming Challenges with Maeden's Expertise

In the early stages of technical development, the research team encountered impediments related to the washing requirements of smart clothing, facing issues where stretching the wire led to resistance variations, resulting in unstable signal reception.





Applications like products offering vibrational haptic feedback, such as VR or gloves, faced similar challenges. If the conductor couldn't withstand vibrations or stretching in those equipment, it posed a risk of malfunction during usage. Ultimately, they advance the elastic wires in clothing to withstand water exposure and stretches, at the same time maintain aesthetics for user comfort.







Ko noted that Maeden's years of focus on dynamic conductor winding, braiding techniques, and specialized composite materials provided ample experience. Overcoming these technical hurdles would result in a highly differentiated product in the market.

Innovative Elastic Wire Resilient to Washing and Stretching

Numerous companies in the market have started exploring the potential of smart apparel, spanning applications in sports or daily wear. These devices cover health monitoring and assistive technologies like physiological monitoring, electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), and body temperature regulation (heating, cooling). However, to create qualified smart clothing, meeting textile industry quality requirements, and careful consideration of material, structure, and chemical components for safety compliance and consumer habits are essential.





Maeden, as a leading conductor manufacturer, achieved its first technological breakthrough, ensuring its elastic wire meets smart apparel standards. Additionally, it passed ISO6330 100 washes and AATCC135 200 washes tests, proving its ability to withstand human movement, ease of cleaning, and functionality while also assisting clients in obtaining FDA certification.





The second breakthrough lies in the fact that many conductors in the market fail to return to their original state after stretching. However, Ko proudly mentioned, "With Maeden's current technical specifications, these ultra-fine elastic conductors, with a diameter of approximately 0.2mm, exhibit a resistance of 6.5 ohms/meter. They can be stretched up to 50%, and once reaching maximum stretch, not only do they not slacken, but they also completely revert to their initial length." Maeden has effectively achieved conductor elongation and stretching while maintaining stable resistance.



Continued Development of High-Tech Benchmark Wire for Industries

Ko stated that the company is advancing towards developing conductors of varying thicknesses and stretch rates to meet the diverse demands of the market. Moreover, Maeden's reliability tests have received accreditation from numerous renowned international giants. Presently, efforts are underway to develop new verification testing standards such as abrasion resistance, ensuring that elastic conductors for smart apparel achieve practicality and durability.





Currently, Maeden's elastic conductors for smart apparel have been successfully deployed in customer applications. Conductors developed by Maeden for MRI garment use have been featured in public presentations by Purdue University at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine.





The company is actively engaged in research and development in semiconductor, robot joints, and robot nerve projects, with promising initial test results. Maeden's ultra-fine conductors can undergo over 10 million bending and twisting tests without breaking.





Finally, Ian Ko mentioned that during the promotion of elastic conductors for smart apparel, interested parties can visit Maeden's official website to request free samples. Those interested in understanding the limits of their current wire usage can also contact Maeden through the website for a free analysis before March 1, 2024.

Maeden

MAEDEN is famous in the industry for its dynamic conductors with high elasticity, softness and toughness. For decades, it has specialized in the customized mass production of high-quality dynamic conductors. Customers in various fields such as automobiles and medical care create differentiation from other competitors, and also find new understanding of existing products and room for business expansion.

​MAEDEN's factory operates 24 hours a day without interruption. According to the needs of customers, the automatic cutting and soldering machine developed by us can provide accurate cutting and soldering length and wire insulation treatment,To allow our customers to easily assemble and reduce the loss of installation handling at the same time.

On the technical level, MAEDEN has close technical exchanges with the Taiwan Institute of Industrial Technology and related well-known academic institutions, and can always pay attention to the latest technology and information and resources related to material conductors, textiles, machinery, etc. The industry is in a leading position.



