SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 1 December 2023 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI), has announced significant results from its partnership with Nexon , the leading South Korean gaming company, to help the brand acquire high-value game users.Marking a solid six-year partnership between Appier and Nexon, Appier's AI solution, AIBID, has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. AIBID, a proprietary AI audience model, meticulously identifies and targets high-value users, tailoring the approach to suit each unique game. Leveraging intricate analysis of user interactions within gaming applications, contextual data, and marketing graphics, AIBID excels not only in driving game installations but also in delivering an exceptional return on ad spend (ROAS), all while maintaining an outstanding user retention record.Nexon has adopted AIBID for the successful launches and high retention rates of its flagship titles, including Dungeon & Fighter Mobile and KartRider Rush+."Witnessing AIBID's impact on our ROAS targets was truly exceptional. It's no wonder AIBID has seamlessly integrated into our user acquisition strategy, propelling our success to new heights," exclaimed WooChang Lee, Deputy Department Manager of Nexon. "Since adopting Appier's AIBID solution, our app's growth skyrocketed, generating impressive installs from day one. Notably, it consistently drew in high-quality users with remarkable retention rates. Appier's AI expertise is more than a solution; it's a catalyst for unparalleled growth and sustained excellence."In a standout campaign for Dungeon & Fighter Mobile last year, Nexon masterfully employed AIBID, securing high-value users from the very inception of the game's release. This strategic move led to an impressive 6.9% increase in level completion rates and a 1.4x surge in in-app purchases, witnessed from the first week to the fourth week.AIBID's re-engagement facet has proven equally impressive. Following a dip in installations for Nexon's popular game, KartRider Rush+, after 45 days post-launch, Nexon integrated AIBID's re-engagement tool, undertaking a strategic user retargeting effort. The outcome was nothing short of remarkable, with a striking 55% increase in user conversion rates (CVR) and a notable 16% upswing in in-app purchases.The re-engagement feature of AIBID effectively identifies users worth retargeting by analyzing recent user behavior patterns, including but not limited to in-app purchases within the last three days, reaching level 25 within five days, or logging into the game five or more times a day.The collaboration between Nexon and Appier shows no signs of waning, as Nexon unveils plans to introduce new features, including Appier's captivating 3D banners and in-banner videos. These innovative creative assets have not only garnered heightened user attention but have been successfully implemented in Nexon's new and time-honored games, such as KartRider: Drift and MapleStory M, resulting in a substantial increase in click-through rates (CTR).Hashtag: #Appier

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe, and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information about Appier and its applications of generative AI.

About NEXON

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

