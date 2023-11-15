(A) Schematic figure of the battery mechanism: the quasi-solid-state electrolyte enhances battery performance by regulating ion storage. (B) Voltage profile of the QSMB compared to a battery using traditional aqueous solution: the suppression of proton storage facilitates high-voltage Mg-ion insertion in the cathode. (C) Literature comparison of current Mg-ion batteries including quasi-solid-state Mg-ion batteries (QSMB), aqueous Mg-ion batteries (AMB) and non-aqueous Mg-ion batteries (NAMB).

