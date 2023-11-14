Half a Century of Outstanding Development, ASL is Leading the Market and Embarking on a New Journey

In 2023, ASL opened its Greater Bay Area Headquarters (left image) and has deepened its collaboration with the leading global financial technology provider, Finastra (right image), to provide banking solutions. On November 17th, ASL will host its annual flagship event - ASL Solution Day 2023 (middle image) - to commemorate its 50th anniversary and embark its new journey. It will continue to deliver innovative, sector-focused, and excellent digital unified technology services for the market.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 -("ASL" or "the Group") (HKEX stock code: 771), a professional and trustworthy global unified technology services partner, is pleased to announce the Company's 50anniversary celebration, and the "ASL Solution Day 2023" is going to be held on 17November 2023, at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong. While celebrating the Group's glorious journey spanning half a century, we are committed to building a professional, efficient, and digitally integrated IT platform, in order to continue delivering innovative, sector-focused, and excellent digital unified technology services to the international market.ASL was established in the 1970s. Over the past 50 years of development, ASL started as a small system integrator and continuously pursued the direction of innovative technology. We expanded our business network to different fields and gradually developed three core businesses:. In 1997, ASL was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking its entry into the international capital market. In 2009, the Group became an important member of the Beijing Teamsun Group and expanded its business to mainland China. Over the past few decades, the IT industry has undergone significant transformations. ASL has continuously adjusted its business models to adapt to market demands, closely monitored industry development trends, and consistently explored new business opportunities. ASL has grown to become a leading technology service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The core business performance has reached a new high in the past decade. In 2017, the Group acquired the US cloud computing services company, Grid Dynamics, and went public on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: GDYN) in 2020. This marked a significant step for the Group in implementing its regional development strategy in both the Asia-Pacific and European-American regions. In 2020, the establishment of the ASL Unified Operation Center (UOC) and the Security Operations Center (SOC²) enhanced the overall service level of network security. In 2021, the introduction of a one-stop Cloud-Native as a Service strengthened the integration of DevSecOps capabilities and optimized delivery resources, thereby improving continuous operation and maintenance standards. In 2022, ASL became one of the few Hong Kong companies to achieve the highest level of CMMI Level 5 software development certification, earning recognition for its exceptional capabilities.ASL continues to optimize and consolidate its three core businesses, which, enhance customer experience with innovative applications. While adapting to industry development, we further invest resources in the development of artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, among other areas. For, the Group has received orders in various industries such as financial services, government, healthcare and retail and the Group is strengthening the integration of service platform, so as to provide unified technology. Regarding, we aim to simplify customers' IT operations and improve efficiency. ASL actively promotes the expansion of multi-channel services and has successfully secured service orders from industries such as finance, aviation, and entertainment this year.Regarding the new business, the Group actively develops hybrid cloud services and continues to improve the capabilities of its service platform, including its unique Unified Operation Center ("UOC"), which enables customers to access and analyze data more efficiently, thereby support their decision-making process, enhance customer experience and foster customer loyalty to our brand. The Group's self-branded "ASL Marketplace," an integrated cloud native online platform showcases cloud-native as-a-Service and one-stop DevSecOps capability, and the Group has launched several new products this year, with the aim of optimizing and enhancing its cloud-native services.ASL focuses on developing advantageous industries and deeply explores customer's business needs based on their technology adoption directions and service requirements. In addition, the Group has strategically partnered with Finastra, a leading global financial technology provider. The Group has focused on talent training in relevant technologies and intensified market promotion efforts to provide exclusive banking solutions.In the post-pandemic era, the Group seizes the opportunity to strengthen communication between Hong Kong, mainland China, and the global market with unified technology services. Besides, we adjust resources and expand regional talent pools, and implement a regional deployment strategy. In August 2023, ASL established its headquarters in the Greater Bay Area, in response to national policies and to strengthen the Group's role as a bridge within the Greater Bay Area. With the support of regional policy advantages, the Group will strive for multiple advancements in the future. It will increase investment in collaborative development with domestic and international brand suppliers, continuously optimize the partner ecosystem, and seize business development opportunities.Since 2019, the Group has organized an annual flagship event - "ASL Solution Day," where ASL shares its innovative achievements with the industry and discusses future technology trends. This year's event, themed "Unified for Success, 50 years and Beyond," focuses on: i) ASL's latest updates and future developments; ii) Exploring cutting-edge IT innovation and services; iii) trends and prospects of resource sharing in the Greater Bay Area ; iv) Assisting companies in expanding their influence in the thriving Asia-Pacific market. The event has received strong support from 32 IT vendors, encompassing around 20 booths and 12 breakout sessions seminar. It has brought together IT professionals, academic researchers, and experts from the financial sector, among others. For more details, please visit the link: Link With ASL's research and development centers in Asia Pacific, over a thousand of high-caliber experts, and 50 years of experience in providing professional IT services to global users, ASL will continuously strengthen its business capabilities and remain committed to its founding principles. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

