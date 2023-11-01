Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Director of the Clinical Division at HKBU’s School of Chinese Medicine (middle), together with his research team members Mr Cheung Chun-hoi, Associate Director of the Clinical Division (2nd left); Dr Zhang Jialing, Postdoctoral Fellow of the Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development (1st left); Mr Luo Jingyuan and Wong Hoi-ki, PhD students (2nd and 1st right) of SCM at HKBU, analyse patient statistics to deepen the medical community’s understanding of the symptoms during the early and middle stages of COVID-19 infection as well as the post-COVID syndrome.