BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 21 October 2023 - On the evening of October 9th at 8:00 pm, the "Chinese Folk Song Gala" produced by China Media Group (CMG) was broadcasted on CCTV-1 , alongside platforms such as CCTV Literature and Art, China Media Group Mobile, and www.cctv.com, spurring extensive discussion. Starting from October 14th, at 7:30 pm every Saturday, the program will be simultaneously aired on CCTV-3 and CCTV-15. This 10-episode series serves as a showcase of both classic and newly created exceptional folk songs, fully displaying the deep-rooted heritage and vibrant vitality of Chinese civilization, while highlighting the spiritual disposition of the Chinese people.Folk songs find their roots in the people and emerge from life. The melodies sung reflect scenes of everyday labor and the simple aspects of life, encapsulating the purity and essence that have been cherished for generations. The inaugural episode featured four "Work Songs" from various regions, commencing with the "Chuanjiang Shipman's Songs" depicting the toil of boatmen, followed by the "Hubei Wheat Harvesting Songs" capturing collective labor, the "Sichuan Zigong Salt Field Songs" with their dual function of commanding and alleviating fatigue, and the "Zhoushan Fisherman's Songs" sung by seafaring fishermen. Seamlessly intertwined, they painted a vivid picture of a bustling labor scene, allowing the audience to experience the confident and progressive strength of China through resounding melodies. The song "The Wall-Beating Song" recreated the vigorous scenes of diligent work through lively tunes and joyous dance, while "We Shoulder the Golden Carrying Pole" exuded the rich flavor of the Qiang ethnic group, showcasing the spiritual state of pursuing a fulfilling life through labor.Folk songs resonate with local accents and sentiments, evoking nostalgia and yearning for one's homeland whenever familiar melodies resound. Carefully selected, the program features the classic folk song "Jasmine Flower", presenting versions in various regional styles such as Ningxia, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Fujian, and more. Each rendition offers a distinct and captivating melody, fresh and delightful to the ear. The song "An Autumn Leaf As a Small Gift" incorporates elements of storytelling, while "The day of Grain Rain" cleverly merges grand Dong ethnic songs with popular music. Likewise, "An Ode to Lychee" combines popular songs with acapella, presenting a series of captivating images depicting a prosperous China in the new era. Through innovative interpretations of classic folk songs, the program creates an emotional resonance, silently touching the hearts of a broader audience.For more captivating content, please tune in to "Chinese Folk Song Gala" and experience the eternal allure of Chinese folk songs, brimming with profound emotions and vibrant diversity.Hashtag: #ChinaCentralRadioandTelevisionCorporation

