Chen Zhi Scholarship Earns Silver for Top Community Program

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - Prince Holding Group, a leading business group in Cambodia, is honored to have been recognized with the Platinum Award for Best Country Excellence — Best in Cambodia at the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards. This acknowledgment shines a light on Prince's ongoing efforts in education, community engagement, and sustainable development within Cambodia.Additionally, the Chen Zhi Scholarship , an initiative by the Prince Foundation, was honored with the Silver Award for Best Community Program. This seven-year commitment by our philanthropic arm, led by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , aims to support 400 Cambodian university students with a $2 million pledge. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's dedication as a philanthropist and his role as Chairman of Prince Group have been instrumental in this initiative."We are humbled by this recognition. The awards serve as a testament to our commitment to making a meaningful difference in Cambodia," expressed Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group. "Our aim is to continually contribute to the community, believing that purposeful actions can pave the way for a brighter future."The Best Country Excellence Award also recognized the other important CSR initiatives by the Group which include the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, a training center unique in the region that aspires to be one of the world's finest watchmaking schools and showcases Cambodian artisanal craftsmanship. Prince Group partnered with the Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation (CWBF) and facilitated friendly matches with other countries, raised awareness for disabled athletes and successfully defended its crown by winning again the gold medal at the 12th ASEAN Para Games held in Cambodia.Additionally, it supported the Cambodia Men's Volleyball Team by sponsoring its coach, who led the team to a silver medal finish in the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. Prince Group also backed the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) fundraiser initiative, which cleared unexploded ordnance and landmines in Kampong Speu province. The effort has freed up land for housing and agriculture for 9 million Cambodians.Prince Foundation allocated US$2.6 million in 2022. The foundation's cumulative philanthropic contributions over the past seven years have amassed over US$16 million, positively impacting over 1 million Cambodians.Organized by Singapore-based Pinnacle Group International to recognize outstanding CSR and ESG initiatives in the Asia Pacific region, this year's theme of the Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards was "Driving Transformational Change Beyond Greenwashing". Other fellow awardees across the region include Schneider Electric in Indonesia, Tata Consultancy in Singapore, and Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance in Thailand.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia".



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 260 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia".



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 260 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



