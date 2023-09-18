HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced today the appointment of Serena Cheung as General Manager for Lenovo's operations in Hong Kong and Macau. This strategic appointment represents a significant milestone as Lenovo seeks to expand its presence in these dynamic markets across various industry sectors. She will be taking over from Fan Ho, who has served the position since 2020. Fan will be taking up the role of General Manager of Lenovo Asia Pacific Solutions and Services Group.Serena Cheung rejoins Lenovo with an impressive career spanning over two decades in the technology industry. Her deep understanding of Lenovo's vision and strong track record in driving growth across customers and partners makes her the ideal leader to steer Lenovo's intelligent devices, solutions, and services businesses in Hong Kong and Macau.Serena's most recent role was with Microsoft Hong Kong, where she was the Public Sector Group Lead. Before that, she was the company's Lead for One Commercial Partner and Small, Medium, and Corporate Customers. At Microsoft, managed the company's relationships with government entities and clients from the education and healthcare sectors. She also led initiatives to nurture Microsoft Hong Kong's cross-border partner and start-up ecosystem, successfully expanding its footprint across diverse industries, including retail, property development, finance, and healthcare.Serena Cheung assumes her role as General Manager immediately, and her appointment marks an exciting new chapter in Lenovo's journey to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to customers in Hong Kong and Macau.Hashtag: #Lenovo

