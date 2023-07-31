Kampong Port Cities of the Pre-colonial Era

The Oval Partnership ("The Oval" or "the Team"), renowned for its commitment to heritage preservation and sustainability, will contribute to SNF 2023 with an exhibition from 18 August to 1 October 2023 in Fort Canning Centre, Kampong Port Cities of the Pre-colonial Era ("the Exhibition"). The Exhibition is part of its Lost Cities series that explores pre-colonial urbanism in Asia from the sustainability perspective. The Oval is a Patron of the SNF 2023.



The Kampong Port Cities of the Pre-colonial Era Exhibition is a journey into the Kampong Cities in 14th-century Southeast Asia, where knowledge was a key source of wealth, and trees commanded higher value than real estate properties. For centuries, it was the bustling marketplace of east-west trade. Visitors to the Exhibition will be guided by the visionary female Kampong chief, Ms. Esah, on an enthralling adventure, to an ancient society that today still delivers meaningful lessons on how to move forward in the light of climate change, gender equality, and knowledge-based economy. It is a testament to the resilience of the Kampong spirit, a valuable heritage in modern-day Singapore.



At the Exhibition, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich culture of Kampong. The pavilion features mesh walls inspired by the intricately woven bamboo walls of traditional kampong houses. Visitors can weave fabric trims into the tapestry walls at the pavilion, contributing to its evolving design.



The Exhibition is constructed of materials that minimise carbon footprint. The team focuses on local sourcing of reused materials such as salvaged timber. It also collaborates with a diverse group of organisations and individuals in Singapore who share their commitment in sustainability and heritage preservation. Partners in the Exhibition include universities, SMEs, non-profit associations, and individuals in the local communities.

