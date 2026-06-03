KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Gas Malaysia Bhd has deployed the first LOOP system in Asia Pacific, using technology developed by Levidian Nanosystems Ltd to produce graphene and capture carbon from methane.

This breakthrough reinforces Gas Malaysia’s transformation under its GM32 growth strategy, evolving beyond its traditional role as a gas distributor into a provider of high-value solutions and an ecosystem builder in advanced materials.

Developed in collaboration with United Kingdom-based Levidian, the LOOP technology transforms methane into high-quality graphene and hydrogen-rich gas, creating new value from existing gas infrastructure while enabling cleaner and more efficient industrial applications.

Speaking at the launch of the “From Methane to Graphene: Revolutionising Industry with Graphene” initiative here today, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Chang Lih Kang said the strong collaboration between Malaysia and the UK, as evidenced by the partnership between Gas Malaysia and Levidian, will complement NanoMalaysia Bhd’s (NMB) ongoing efforts and further galvanise the national advanced materials ecosystem.

He said the deployment of Levidian’s LOOP technology in Malaysia, marking its first installation in the Asia Pacific, reflects growing international confidence in the country’s industrial ecosystem.

“The new graphene production technologies, such as Levidian’s LOOP, can complement existing graphene production facilities in Malaysia, thereby increasing national graphene output, strengthening supply

security and supporting broader downstream adoption by Malaysian industries.

“More importantly, such partnerships create opportunities beyond technology deployment alone. They facilitate knowledge exchange capability development, talent enhancement, and collaborative innovation, thereby strengthening Malaysia’s long-term competitiveness,” said Chang.

Also present were Gas Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, British High Commission Kuala Lumpur Trade and Investment director Richard Colley, and Levidian United Kingdom chief commercial officer Ian Hopkins.

Chang highlighted the role of NMB in advancing the development and commercialisation of graphene-based solutions through the National Graphene Action Plan 2020 (NGAP 2020) and the Graphenovation Programme under the 11th and 12th Malaysia Plans.

He said that through these initiatives, NMB, an agency under his ministry, has brought together industry players, universities and research institutions on a triple-helix platform to stimulate market demand and accelerate the growth of Malaysia’s graphene ecosystem.

Chang said the ministry also provides further support to NMB to establish the local supply side of graphene through the Strategic Research Fund for the Biomass Innovation Circular Economy Programme (BICEP).

He said that, via BICEP, NMB has been working with a local university on developing local technology to convert palm-based biogas, specifically biomethane, into hydrogen and graphene to support Malaysia’s emerging Hydrogen Economy and National Industrial Master Plan aspirations.

“This effort is important because it demonstrates how Malaysia’s natural and biomass-based resources can be upgraded into higher-value outputs.

“Instead of treating methane merely as a fuel or an emission source, it can be converted through a locally patented hydrogen pyrolysis process, which produces graphene, supporting the development of high-value industrial applications.

“As a byproduct, the technology also enables its conversion into hydrogen. By the same token, if methane from fossil fuel sources is used, the process can be interpreted as a carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) mechanism, thereby supporting the clean energy agenda,” he said.

Chang said this is significant as Malaysia remains the only country in Asean with a national-level graphene programme, positioning the country as a regional frontrunner in graphene application development, industrial adoption and commercialisation.

“To date, these efforts have also contributed to a growing portfolio of graphene-related intellectual property (IP), including 92 IP filings and 16 patents granted, demonstrating Malaysia’s progress in translating graphene research and development into protectable, commercially relevant technologies,” he said. — Bernama