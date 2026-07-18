JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — The Johor State Executive Council (Exco) line-up for the new term saw six members retained and four new faces appointed to the state administration.

All 10 Exco members were sworn in before the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, during the presentation of appointment letters and oath-taking ceremony held at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

The four new Exco members are Md Israk Abdullah (Kukup), P. Pannir Selvam (Perling), Hasrunizah Hassan (Pulai Sebatang) and Dr Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali (Panti).

Md Israk will head the Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Rural Development Committee; Pannir Selvam the Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee; Dr Muhammad Naqib the Education and Information Committee; and Hasrunizah the Women, Family and Community Development Committee.

Meanwhile, the six retained members from the previous Exco line-up will continue to head their respective portfolios.

The appointment of the new Exco line-up completes the Johor state government’s administrative structure following Barisan Nasional (BN)’s success in securing the mandate to form the government in the recent Johor State Election.

Last Sunday, Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, was sworn in as Johor Menteri Besar for a second consecutive term following BN’s victory in the 16th Johor State Election.

Onn Hafiz, who is also Johor BN chairman, retained the Machap seat in the Johor polls last Saturday with a majority of 15,375 votes.

The Johor state election saw BN win 48 out of 56 state seats, securing the mandate to form the state government for the new term.

The Johor State Exco line-up for the new term comprises: