JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — The newly appointed Johor State Executive Council (Exco) members are determined to fulfil all pledges made in the manifesto for the recent state election and advance the Maju Johor 2030 agenda, ensuring that development benefits continue to reach Bangsa Johor.

Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, who was reappointed to the portfolio, stressed that the next four years would be a critical phase in advancing the agenda, including the Johor Economic Transformation Plan (JETP).

He expressed optimism that the agenda could be realised, citing the state’s encouraging economic growth over two consecutive years.

“In the next four years, we must ensure that Johor’s (development) progresses at a faster pace.

“We will continue with what has already been implemented, while any shortcomings or areas requiring improvement will be addressed to drive the state’s transformation towards greater progress,” he told reporters when met at the official residence of the Johor Menteri Besar here today.

Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said efforts under the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ) would continue, with a target of completing 30,000 housing units by the end of this year.

He said focus would also be given to continuing the Rumah Kasih Johor and Rumah Transit Bangsa Johor initiatives, as well as fulfilling all manifesto pledges made during the recent Johor state election.

“To ensure that this initiative has an impact on the people, we, under the leadership of Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, have set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), with progress to be reviewed every three months. Insya-Allah, we will fulfil all manifesto pledges in phases,” said Mohd Jafni, who previously held the same portfolio.

Education and Information Committee chairman Dr Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali, who was appointed as an Exco member for the first time, is determined to improve the government’s information delivery system and further enhance education initiatives in the state.

“This is a great trust and responsibility that I have been entrusted with. It is also a new field for me, as I previously served in the health sector. Insya-Allah, I will strive to carry out this duty to the best of my ability,” he said.

Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman P. Pannir Selvam said his focus would be on strengthening the unity agenda based on the Bangsa Johor concept, as well as revitalising heritage programmes for the younger generation.

“My focus is to strengthen the identity of Bangsa Johor and preserve our culture and heritage, ensuring they continue to be appreciated by schoolchildren and future generations,” he said.

The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 16th Johor state election outlined 63 pledges anchored on six key thrusts aimed at preserving stability and sustaining the state’s development momentum.

The manifesto, themed “Maju Johor, Kestabilan Dikekalkan, Kemajuan Diteruskan”, was formulated based on the state government’s governing experience and achievements over the past four years.

The Johor Exco line-up for the new term saw six assemblymen retaining their portfolios, while four new faces were appointed to the state government administration.

All 10 assemblymen were sworn in before the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, during the appointment letter presentation and oath-taking ceremony held at Istana Bukit Serene here today. — Bernama