PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — All durian industry players have been urged to continue complying with the requirements and Phytosanitary Protocol for the export of fresh durians to China currently in force, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

In a statement today, he called on all industry players not to adopt any approach that falls outside the scope of the protocol or has yet to receive official approval from the relevant authorities.

He said compliance with the protocol agreed between the Malaysian Government and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) is crucial to ensure continued access to the Chinese market secured through years of negotiations.

“We cannot afford to take risks that could undermine the confidence of the Chinese authorities in Malaysia’s regulatory system.

“Any new method that has not been agreed upon or is inconsistent with the existing protocol should not be implemented unilaterally, as the implications would not only affect the company concerned but could also jeopardise the country’s entire durian industry,” he said.

The statement was issued in conjunction with an engagement session with durian industry stakeholders on the proposed pre-cut durian export method to China, which he chaired at Wisma Tani here last Friday.

Chan said the durian industry remains one of the country’s high-value agri-food subsectors, continuing to record encouraging growth.

In 2025, Malaysia recorded durian exports worth RM1.10 billion, involving 45,266 metric tonnes to global markets.

China remained the largest export destination, accounting for RM868.09 million, or nearly 79 per cent of the country’s total durian export value.

“The opening of market access for fresh durians to China in 2024 was a significant achievement resulting from lengthy negotiations between the two countries and is fully subject to the jointly agreed Phytosanitary Protocol,” he said.

Commenting on the proposed pre-cut method, Chan said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) acknowledged that some industry players believe the method has the potential to extend product shelf life, reduce logistics costs and expand delivery options to the Chinese market.

“At the same time, we must also take into account concerns raised by various parties regarding protocol compliance, quality control, food safety and product traceability.

“This issue is also closely linked to the reputation of Malaysian durians as premium tree-ripened fruit, which has long been the country’s unique selling point,” he said.

He stressed that KPKM would continue to adopt an open, fact-based approach in evaluating every proposal put forward by the industry.

“The ministry will continue engaging with all stakeholders to find practical and balanced solutions.

“However, our priority is to ensure the long-term interests of the industry are safeguarded, the reputation of Malaysian durians as a premium product remains intact, and access to the Chinese market built through years of diplomatic efforts is not compromised,” he said. — Bernama