By Muhammad Yusry

PORT DICKSON, July 18 — Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today acknowledged that his bid to capture Linggi from Barisan Nasional (BN) will be an uphill battle, describing the contest against one of Umno’s longest-held strongholds in the state as a “50-50” race.

The PKR vice-president who is also caretaker menteri besar said he is not taking the challenge lightly as he attempts to unseat incumbent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli in Linggi, which has never elected a non-Umno assemblyman since it was first contested in 1959.

“At the moment, I still see my chances as 50-50. I am not 100 per cent confident. We still have time during the campaign, but for now, I would say the odds are still evenly balanced,” he told reporters after filing his nomination papers.

Aminuddin will face a three-cornered fight against Mohd Faizal and Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Zamri Md Said.

The move sees Aminuddin vacate his long-held Sikamat seat in favour of Linggi, a decision that had fuelled speculation that he was abandoning his political base.

He rejected the suggestion, saying the move was part of Pakatan Harapan’s strategy to expand into new constituencies.

“I am not running away. I am leaving Sikamat because, in my view, Pakatan Harapan needs to win new seats to ensure we can form a stable government, God willing.

“Everyone knows me in Sikamat, but this is a different constituency. It may not be entirely new to me, but we all know Linggi is an Umno-Barisan Nasional stronghold. Pakatan Harapan has never won here, and our hope is to change that,” he said.

Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson MP, said he wanted to continue serving residents in Linggi, which falls within his parliamentary constituency.

He also dismissed claims that his move was prompted by changes involving the Sungai Ujong royal district, saying he would have opted for an easier contest elsewhere if convenience had been his priority.

“If I wanted an easy contest, I would have contested in Kuala Pilah,” he said.

Describing the challenge ahead, Aminuddin said he was contesting not only against Mohd Faizal but also Umno’s entrenched political machinery.

“Yes, I do have an advantage as the MP, but so does the assemblyman I am contesting against because he is the incumbent. We both have our own advantages, and I leave it to the voters to decide,” he said.

Mohd Faizal, meanwhile, said BN would not take Linggi for granted despite its reputation as one of Umno’s safest seats.

The incumbent assemblyman, who defeated Bersatu’s Zamri in the 2023 state election with a 1,461-vote majority, said Aminuddin’s decision to enter the race had changed the dynamics of the contest.

“This time, the challenge is different because the menteri besar himself has come to Linggi to contest under the Pakatan Harapan banner, while I have been entrusted by Barisan Nasional to defend this seat,” he said.

Although Linggi is often described as a BN fortress, Mohd Faizal said that did not guarantee victory.

“Although Linggi is often described as a Barisan Nasional stronghold, it will not be an easy contest.

“I will not take that as an advantage because every opportunity and every opening during the campaign must be fully utilised. Most importantly, we must ensure our core supporters remain with us,” he said.

He also called on all parties to avoid provocation and baseless accusations throughout the two-week campaign, saying Linggi’s close-knit communities should not be divided by politics.

“If campaigning goes too far, it could create resentment and anger. After the election, we all have to continue living together.

“I do not want to see divisions in the community. We will still meet each other at weddings, funerals and community events. Life goes on after polling day, so I hope everyone will campaign responsibly,” he said.

Few contests carry as much political symbolism as Linggi.

The constituency has remained in Umno’s hands since 1959, having previously been represented by former menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad before he moved to Bagan Pinang.

A victory for Aminuddin would mark the first time the seat changes hands and hand Pakatan Harapan one of its most significant breakthroughs in the election.