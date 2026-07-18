KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Several areas in Petaling Jaya were hit by flash floods, including the 223 Food Court after heavy rain occurred in the Klang Valley this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Operations Division assistant director Ashrul Riezal Asbar said a team from Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the flooded area at 223 Food Court about 20 minutes after they received a call at 4.35 pm to find that the water level was almost two metres high.

“The water was on a receding trend when the firefighters arrived and no evacuation was conducted,” he said in a statement today, adding that teams from the Damansara and Taman Tun Dr Ismail Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to assist a vehicle stranded in floodwaters, but a full report is still pending.

As of 5 pm, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department has received four calls about fallen trees with no casualties reported, he added.

A livestream by a trader on the TikTok account @dapurmamamar included a call for help to the authorities to help traders and customers stranded at the 223 Food Court since 3.50 pm, as the trader claimed that they had to stand on tables after the floodwaters reached waist-level.

“The water rises very quickly here if it rains heavily. Electricity supply is also cut off,” the trader said during the livestream.

Another livestream by TikTok user @Sopan60 showed a car with three people inside stranded near Phileo Damansara and how they managed to escape with the help of passersby. — Bernama

Banjir kilat sekitar Mid Valley, Petaling Jaya, Kelana Jaya dan beberapa lokasi sekitar KL & Selangor. Kredit: Awam pic.twitter.com/Zo39BaRXwJ — Bencana2026 (@bencanamalaysia) July 18, 2026