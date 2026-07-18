KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited the people, especially the young, to share their views, concerns and aspirations directly through his avatar to ensure that the country’s development continues to be based on the voices and wishes of the people.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said that through the initiatives and efforts he has put forward, he wants to continue to listen to and work on the hopes of young people, the sacrifices of parents, the elderly and the voices of the people who yearn for a much better future.

“So, I really hope that you can share your views, concerns and aspirations directly through this avatar because I am convinced that the country will only improve if it is based on the voices and wishes of the people,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia was built by the aspirations, qualities and strengths of its people of various races and cultures, and invited all the people to participate in the campaign to create a fresh discourse for the country and the people.

In the post, he uploaded a 2-minute 33-second artificial intelligence (AI) video featuring Anwar’s avatar, which is a digital extension of himself who is ready to listen, help and serve the people.

“This is my avatar, a digital twin inspired by my values and vision. A new way for us to connect, share views and explore ideas. The future is not waiting. Let’s build it with knowledge, integrity and hard work, for the people, for a Madani Malaysia,” he said.

According to the video, members of the public can contact the avatar via +60378850523. — Bernama