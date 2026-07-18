KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The line-up for the Negeri Sembilan state election was confirmed today after nominations closed, offering the clearest picture yet of a contest marked by fractured alliances, multi-cornered fights and several high-profile battles across the state.

A total of 103 candidates will contest all 36 state seats, with the Election Commission (EC) confirming 11 straight fights, 21 three-cornered contests, two four-cornered contests and two five-cornered battles.

The final line-up also reflects a markedly different political landscape from the last state election, with parties pursuing different electoral strategies and candidate movements reshaping several key constituencies.

Among the headline contests is Chennah, where Transport Minister and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook (Pakatan Harapan [PH]) will defend his seat in a straight fight against MCA’s Siow Kong Choon (Barisan Nasional [BN]).

Another highlight battle is in Rantau, where Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN) will defend his seat agaisnt PKR’s Dr Azizul Hakim Mahdi (PH).

Attention will definitely be on Linggi, where outgoing Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH) is seeking a fresh mandate after moving from his long-held Sikamat seat, to face a strong BN opponent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, and Bersatu’s Datuk Zamri Md Said.

Aminiddin’s move has transformed Sikamat into a heated seat with his political secretary Nor Azman Mohamad in contest with Bersatu’s information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz and Parti Wawasan’s Razali Abu Samah.

The contest will test whether PH can retain the constituency without the menteri besar on the ballot.

Eyes on Lenggeng

Lenggeng offers another glimpse into the state’s shifting political landscape where BN’s Datuk Mohd Asna Amin faces Amanah’s Zarinna Abu Zarin and Bersatu’s Zool Amali Hussein, a former Seremban Umno Youth chief, in a three-cornered contest that reflects the shifting alliances and rivalries in the state.

Elsewhere, Nilai, one of only two five-cornered contests, is expected to test the impact of vote splitting in one of Negeri Sembilan’s fastest-growing urban constituencies.

DAP incumbent J. Arul Kumar will face BN’s Lai Chien Kong, Bersatu’s V. Saravan Kumar, Berjasa’s Zamani Ibrahim and an independent candidate Omar İsa.

The other five-cornered contest is Sri Tanjung, which will see PH’s Datuk Dr G. Rajasekaran, BN’s A. Achutan, Bersatu’s M. Leevineshwaraan Murugan, and independent candidates Datuk A. Saravanan and Islah Wahyudi Sainudin.

Outside the Seremban-Nilai growth corridor, Bahau is a contest to watch, with DAP incumbent Teo Kok Seong taking on MCA’s Chong Fui Ming in a mixed seat where BN is hoping to regain ground.

Whereas in Kota — a BN stronghold — where BN’s Suhaimi Aini will defend the seat against PH’s Allif Ibrahim and Bersatu’s Akmal Noradzmi Abd Rahim.

Urban consitutencies tested

Urban constituencies such as Lobak, where DAP’s Chew Seh Yong faces PAS’ Dr P. Kumar; Bukit Kepayang, where DAP incumbent Nicole Tan Lee Koon is challenged by Gerakan’s Lee Boon Shian; and Paroi, where Amanah’s Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah takes on PAS’ Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain; will offer an indication of whether voter sentiment has shifted amid the state’s changing alliance landscape.

Along the coast, Lukut sees DAP incumbent Choo Ken Hwa challenged by MIPP’s Sathes Kumar Nilameham, while Bagan Pinang pits Amanah’s Nasir Rahman against PAS’ Abdul Fatah Zakaria, providing early tests of support in the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency.

Further south, Gemas will see PKR’s Siti Aishah Seman @ Othman face Parti Wawasan Negara’s Ridzuan Ahmad, while Repah features DAP incumbent S. Veerapan against MCA’s Koh Kim Swee.

Two seats will also face four-cornered contests — Jeram Padang and Rawang.

Jeram Padang will see BN’s Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir, PH’s G. Manivann, Bersatu’s R. Sri Sanjeevan and Dayana Dal from Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI).

Meanwhile Rahang will be contested by PH’s Desmond Siau Meow Kong, BN’s Yap Siok Moy, Bersatu’s Tang Jay Son, and Parti Sosialis Malayasia’s T. Tharmaseelan.

When Negeri Sembilan voters head to the polls on August 1, they will be electing a new 36-member state assembly after the previous legislature was dissolved on June 26, ahead of the expiry of its five-year term.