KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Airbus has confirmed today that AirAsia Bhd has placed an order for 150 A220 aircraft, the largest order for the model so far.

Lars Wagner, Airbus chief executive officer of the Commercial Aircraft business, announced it in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, at 2.30pm Wednesday (3am local time).

Also present was Capital A Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, who is also the founder of the Malaysian low-cost airline.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney witnessed the landmark deal announcement.

A220, the smallest in Airbus’ commercial jet lineup, is a narrow-body aircraft designed for short to medium-haul routes. It is purpose-built for the 100 to 160-seat aircraft category. — Bernama