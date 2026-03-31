KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Bank Negara Malaysia said today Malaysia would continue to grow strong in 2026 even as it faces global economic turbulence wrought by a worsening conflict in the Middle East.

The central bank projected Malaysia’s gross domestic product for 2026 could be between 4-5 per cent as robust consumer spending, wage growth and continued investments would make the Southeast Asian nation resilient to external shocks.

BNM governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Gharfour told a news conference here that Malaysia is weathering the headwinds from the war from “a position of strength”, although he still did not discount the possibility that the forecast could be revised.

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