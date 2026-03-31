ALOR SETAR, March 31 — Police have arrested a man suspected of injuring another individual with a knife before setting the victim’s motorcycle ablaze at Jalan Singkir Badong, near Yan, yesterday.

Yan Police chief Supt Mohamad Hamizi Abdullah said the incident occurred at about 7pm and involved a 34-year-old motorcyclist and a 41-year-old suspect.

“The victim was attacked while riding his motorcycle, leading to a struggle in which he sustained a slash wound to his right wrist.

“He managed to escape, leaving his motorcycle behind. The suspect then removed the petrol pipe and set the motorcycle on fire,” he said in a statement today.

He said police arrested the suspect at 8pm on the same day and seized the weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was unhappy with the victim for repairing a water drainage pipe he had damaged,” he said, adding that the suspect had two prior criminal records related to drugs, and further investigations will be conducted under Sections 324 and 435 of the Penal Code. — Bernama