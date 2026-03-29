DAMASCUS, March 29 — Algeria is emerging as a crucial alternative supplier for Europe as the ongoing United States (US)-Israeli-Iranian conflict disrupts global gas markets and forces European nations to diversify their energy sources, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Euronews reports that supply chain disruptions linked to the war-including damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub-have driven energy prices up and heightened fears of prolonged shortages.

European gas prices have surged roughly 35 per cent in recent days, while restricted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has added to the uncertainty.

Algeria seen as a ready alternative

European countries that depend heavily on Gulf gas are reassessing their energy portfolios, with Algeria gaining attention due to its proximity, production capacity and direct pipeline links to the continent.

Algeria has long supplied Europe with gas, a role that expanded after the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war.

Recent figures show Algerian pipeline exports to the European Union (EU) rose 22 per cent in January compared with December, reflecting Europe’s growing reliance on North African energy.

Spain and Italy among main beneficiaries

Spain has been a key beneficiary, with Algerian gas accounting for over 29 per cent of its imports in the first two months of 2026, according to Enagás.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has discussed increasing supplies with his Algerian counterpart, with potential growth estimated at 10 per cent.

Italy, which already depends on Algeria for about 30 per cent of its gas, is also seeking to expand cooperation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said bilateral coordination is at “unprecedented levels,” with plans to raise imports to offset regional disruptions.

Limits to Algeria’s capacity

Experts caution that Algeria cannot fully replace Gulf supplies in the short term. Its LNG output is roughly half that of Qatar, and scaling up production would require significant investment and time.

Theresa Fallon, director of the Centre for Russia, Europe and Asia Studies in Brussels, warned that if key facilities continue to be targeted, the crisis could last years, posing persistent risks to global energy stability.

Analysts say that as the conflict persists, securing alternative supplies outside the Gulf will remain a priority, with Algeria emerging as one of the few producers capable of partially bridging the gap. — Bernama-SANA