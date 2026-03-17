KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Yamada Consulting & Spire officially inaugurated its new office space in Malaysia, marking a significant step in its regional strategy to bridge Japanese investments with local enterprises.

The Grand Opening ceremony, held at Menara Mercu Aspire, signifies the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and market research within the Malaysian market.

The event was graced by Datuk Seri Arthur Kurup, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), who officiated the ribbon cutting. In his address, the minister highlighted the critical intersection of natural resources and foreign direct investment (FDI) amidst the current global geopolitical climate.

“Given the current global geopolitical situation, the relationship between natural resources and foreign direct investment (FDI) in Malaysia is currently at a pivotal point,” said YB Dato Sri Arthur Kurup. “The Malaysian government’s desire to pursue FDI and supply chain securitization to attract investment to move up the value chain has become more pressing than ever.”

The minister outlined key initiatives under his leadership at NRES, including establishing a transparent accounting of natural resource depletion, integrating natural capital into national economic planning, and championing nature-based climate solutions.

Go Sakano, managing director of Yamada Consulting and Spire (Asean & India), was present to lead the inauguration. He emphasised that the future of Japanese investment hinges on clear and consistent policy frameworks, praising Malaysia’s efforts to evolve beyond traditional resource extraction.

“The nature of the partnership is shifting from cost-based manufacturing to strategic, innovation-driven collaboration. This new vision of ‘co-creation,’ where Malaysian companies are increasingly becoming partners and solution providers within global value chains,” said Mr Go Sakano. He added that consistency and transparency in policy direction are paramount to attracting continued Japanese FDI.

Yamada Consulting & Spire traces its roots back to 1989 as a financial planning consultancy. After listing in Japan in 2000, the firm merged with Spire Research and Consulting in 2024 to form the current unified entity. Today, the organisation leverages 35 years of expertise in M&A, market research, and growth advisory across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the MENA region.