KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on Friday and Saturday (March 20 and March 21) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holiday, subject to the official announcement by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

In a statement today, the stock exchange operator said both securities and derivatives markets will resume operations on Monday (March 23) if the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on March 20 and the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on March 21.

It said if the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on March 21 (Saturday) and the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on March 22 (Sunday), Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on March 23 (Monday) and resume operations on March 24 (Tuesday).

“Both securities and derivatives markets will operate under normal trading hours on March 19 and March 20 (Thursday and Friday).

“However, there will be no T+1 Night Trading session for the derivatives market on that date,” said the exchange operator.

“Nonetheless, the Bursa Gold Dinar primary marketplace and Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ will remain open for trading during the public holiday, it added. — Bernama