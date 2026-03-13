PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), in collaboration with Syarikat Jaminan Kredit Perumahan Bhd, is expanding the opportunity for first-time home ownership to gig workers and government contract staff.

The initiative is implemented through the MyFirstHome-i and BSN MyHome-i Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP)-MADANI home financing products which offer more flexible conditions, easy documentation processes, and alternative income confirmation methods for applicants without fixed payslips.

BSN chief executive Datuk Jay Khairil said the move reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to expanding home ownership opportunities for Malaysians, particularly those who have income sources but lack documentation.

“Many gig workers actually have stable incomes, but they often face difficulties obtaining financing due to certain documentation requirements. Through SJKP, BSN is opening the door for more of them to obtain financing and realise their dream of owning their first home,” he said in a statement today.

For the gig worker segment, BSN is partnering with foodpanda Malaysia to facilitate applicants’ submission of alternative supporting documents such as employment confirmation letters and payment records.

Meanwhile, for government contract staff, BSN has been allocated RM500 million under Budget 2026 to support financing for first-time homebuyers, while also expanding opportunities for affordable home ownership in collaboration with PR1MA.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan witnessed the launch of the initiative at an event marking BSN’s commitment to expanding housing financing opportunities for gig workers and government contract employees.

At the same event, he visited traders at the Putrajaya Ramadan Bazaar who were participating in the 2026 BSN Cashless 1,000 Penjaja programme.

Of the 290 traders operating at the bazaar, 107 had been equipped with cashless payment facilities using BSN QR code and soundbox as part of efforts to encourage the adoption of digital transactions among micro traders. — Bernama