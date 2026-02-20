MOSCOW, Feb 20 — Global oil prices accelerated their growth to 2-2.5 per cent on Thursday evening, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude rising above US$72 (RM281.68) for the first time since the end of July 2025, according to trading data, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

As of 17:05 GMT, the price of April Brent crude futures increased by 2.27 per cent to US$71.95 per barrel.

Minutes earlier, the price had risen above US$72 for the first time since July 31.

March WTI futures increased by 2.58 per cent to US$66.73. — Bernama-Sputnik/Ria Novosti