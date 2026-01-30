JAKARTA, Jan 30 — Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Iman Rachman has resigned following two days of market turbulence.

He said the move was a personal responsibility for the recent market volatility.

“That I, as the president director of IDX and as a form of my responsibility for what had happened two days ago, I resign as president director of Indonesia Stock Exchange.

“I hope this is for the best of the capital market. Hopefully, with my resignation, our capital market will become better,” he announced in a brief press conference today.

Video of the press conference was shared on the IDXchannel online.

Trading on the IDX was halted on Wednesday and yesterday after the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) plunged about 8 per cent, triggering temporary trading suspensions under volatility safeguards.

The JCI came under pressure on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced a pause on certain index adjustments for Indonesian companies, citing unresolved concerns over tightly held ownership structures.

Indonesian stocks remained lower at yesterday’s close, with the benchmark IDX Composite Index down 1.06 per cent, before recovering this morning.

At 10.36am, the IDX Composite Index rose 1.53 per cent, or 125.77 points, to 8,357.97 from yesterday’s close of 8,232.20.

Iman expressed hope that the index’s gains at today’s opening would continue. — Bernama