PARIS, Jan 27 — Hybrid-electric vehicles dethroned purely petrol-powered cars as the top power option among consumers in Europe last year, data showed today.

Some 1.88 million new vehicles were registered in 2025 in the European Union, an increase of 1.8 per cent from the previous year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

New car sales “remain well below pre-pandemic levels”, however, the trade association said in a statement.

Despite the only modest overall sales growth, consumers continued to shift towards hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.

Sales of hybrid-electric vehicles climbed by 13.5 per cent last year to account for 34.5 per cent of total sales in the EU last year, putting them ahead of petrol cars at 26.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of battery-electric vehicles jumped by 30 per cent to account for 17.4 per cent of overall sales, although the ACEA noted the gain was from a weak performance in 2024 and needs to rise further to stay on track with the EU’s transition goals.

Sales of plug-in hybrids also rose, but sales of petrol and diesel vehicles dropped.

The combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 35.5 per cent, down from 45.2 per cent in 2024.

Volkswagen Group saw sales rise by 5.5 per cent last year to increase its lead as the top-selling carmaker in Europe.

France’s Renault saw similar growth, but Stellantis—which owns several European brands such as Peugeot and Fiat—saw sales slide by 4.7 per cent.

Chinese carmaker BYD tripled its sales in the EU last year, although from a small base.

China’s SAIC Motor, which owns the MG brand, saw sales rise by a third.

Sales of Teslas fell by nearly 38 per cent last year as the electric car brand has suffered reputational damage in Europe from its association with billionaire Elon Musk, who backed US President Donald Trump before a falling-out, and who has endorsed Germany’s far-right AfD party. — AFP