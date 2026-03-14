WASHINGTON, March 13 — Major auto industry groups have urged the United States Department of Commerce to keep Chinese carmakers out of the US market, according to a letter seen by Reuters, potentially complicating a planned summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Five groups representing automakers, dealers and parts manufacturers called on Washington to maintain a 2025 cybersecurity regulation that effectively bars most Chinese vehicles from entering the US market.

The signatories included the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, National Automobile Dealers Association, Autos Drive America, American Automotive Policy Council and MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association.

In the letter dated Thursday, the groups raised “serious concerns about China’s ongoing efforts to dominate global automotive manufacturing and to gain access to the US market.”

“These actions pose a direct threat to America’s global competitiveness, national security, and automotive industrial base,” the groups said.

The Embassy of China in Washington rejected the criticism, saying Chinese-made cars were popular globally due to “technological innovation and superb quality.”

The letter also criticised Canada’s decision to allow some Chinese vehicles into its market and urged the US administration to block attempts by Chinese manufacturers to bypass restrictions by building factories in the country.

Trump is expected to visit China from March 31 as the world’s two largest economies seek to stabilise relations following tensions over tariffs and rare earth exports. — Reuters