KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Gold futures on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives are expected to trade higher next week, with another attempt towards the US$4,600 per troy ounce level.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB IB) said if the bearish momentum intensifies, the US$4,200 per troy ounce level should act as a buffer.

“We maintain a positive trading bias as long as prices remain above the US$4,000 per troy ounce threshold,” it said in a research note.

On a week-on-week basis, the January 2026 contract rose to US$4,485.40 per troy ounce from US$4,401.8 a week earlier. February 2026 climbed to US$4,502.20 from US$4,417.3, and March 2026 surged to US$4,520.10 from US$4,433.9.

The April, June and August 2026 contracts also settled higher at US$4,538.10 per troy ounce, versus US$4,451.9 previously.

Weekly trading volume advanced to 1,160 lots from 441 a week earlier, while open interest increased to 238 contracts from 95.

Physical gold was fixed at US$4,429.35 per troy ounce at the London Bullion Market Association afternoon fix on Jan 8, 2025. — Bernama