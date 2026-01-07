KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Sun International Academy (SIA) and Genovasi Centre for Higher Learning (GCHL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on online professional diploma, bachelor’s and master’s programmes in entrepreneurship, finance and leadership.

The partnership will also involve an affiliated company and programme operator, Worldclass Trade & Development Berhad, according to a joint media statement from the organisations.

“Through PUAS (SIA Entrepreneur Academy Programme), students are guided systematically to generate real and sustainable income, create viable economic opportunities, and build stable businesses with long-term growth potential,” the statement read.

The programmes, delivered fully online, are expected to run for between six and 12 months and are open to individuals aged 18 and above.

The statement said the initiative was aimed at helping more Malaysians build practical knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship amid rising economic pressures and challenges in securing stable careers.

It added that the PUAS programme under SIA was designed to equip participants with strategies and frameworks intended to support business creation and long-term growth.

Genovasi Centre for Higher Learning was described as a higher education institution focused on innovation, entrepreneurship and future development, with an emphasis on flexible learning aligned to industry needs.

The statement said the collaboration was aligned with national aspirations to strengthen the economy through education and entrepreneur development, while also supporting broader social and economic impact.