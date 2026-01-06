KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — CapitaLand Group, through its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation, contributed RM200,000 worth of daily necessities and educational supplies to about 2,250 beneficiaries under its recent #GivingBersama 5.0 initiative.

The programme, part of CapitaLand’s annual #GivingAsOne global campaign, supported orphanage homes and low-income families across Penang, the Klang Valley, Pahang and Johor.

From October 16 to November 20, 2025, CapitaLand staff volunteers worked with Unit Mutiara Food Bank and the Social Welfare Department to assist about 680 families and 220 underserved children.

The fifth edition of #GivingBersama also expanded its partnerships, with Big Pharmacy participating for the first time to provide free health check-ups for B40 families, alongside complimentary health screenings by Adventist Hospital in Penang.

Beneficiaries took part in CapitaLand’s shopping mall-style bazaar at community halls in the Klang Valley and Kuantan, as well as at Gurney Plaza, where they selected essential items, fresh produce and stationery.

“In 2025, more than 210 staff volunteers contributed close to 1,740 volunteer hours to uplift vulnerable groups in Malaysia. Since 2011, CapitaLand, with CHF’s support, has helped over 16,100 beneficiaries and donated more than RM2.6 million locally,” added Selina Ng, Managing Director of Retail, CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia).

Held annually, the #GivingAsOne campaign brings together staff, tenants and partners globally, with more than 17,000 volunteers across 14 countries contributing over 100,000 volunteer hours in 2025.